Verydarkman raised alarm over shocking demands by Oyo state bandits who abducted schoolkids

He went on to question the government on their plans as terrorists gain strength daily

Legit.ng recalls that the Oyo state terrorists sparked buzz online with their alarming demands

Social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) has reacted strongly to the shocking demands made by bandits who kidnapped 45 school children and seven teachers in Oyo State, killing one of the teachers in the process.

According to reports, the terrorists listed conditions for the release of their captives, including:

Verydarkman raises alarm over Oyo bandits’ agenda. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

₦1 billion to be paid into an account in the Benin Republic. Release of terrorists currently held in Agodi and Abolongo Prisons. Two Hilux vehicles. Amendment of Oyo State laws to enforce Sharia law.

VDM expressed concern that the inclusion of Sharia law in the demands could reinforce fears of a broader agenda to Islamise Nigeria. He explained:

“This demand from these terrorists, especially the part of Sharia law, goes further to strengthen what has been on the lips of a lot of people, that there’s an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.”

He referenced historical attempts by Usman Dan Fodio to spread Islam across Nigeria, suggesting that some believe today’s insurgents are trying to continue that mission. However, VDM stressed that most Nigerian Muslims would not support such extremist doctrines:

“Even if there’s an agenda to Islamise Nigeria, 80 per cent of Muslims in Nigeria will not be part of this doctrine of these terrorists.”

VDM also highlighted divisions within Islam in Nigeria, noting that Yoruba Muslims are often not recognised by other sects as “true Muslims.”

He recounted instances where Muslims refused to pray in Yoruba mosques, underscoring the deep internal fractures.

He went further to argue that Boko Haram and similar groups have killed more Muslims than Christians: “Do you know that these terrorists have claimed more Muslim lives than Christians? Go and do your research. States like Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, all Muslim states, have suffered the most.”

VDM added that extremist groups often interrogate kidnapped Muslims and kill them if they are found not to practice the “right” kind of Islam, while Christians sometimes have a higher chance of survival.

He warned that the terrorists are gaining strength daily: “Every day these people are gaining strength. What is the government doing about it? Because if nothing is done, this agenda will continue to spread.”

VDM concluded by questioning the confidence of the bandits in demanding money be sent to Benin Republic: “What do they mean by sending one billion naira to Benin Republic? Is the government there part of this whole thing? Do you know what it means to be confident enough to send money to another state?”

Watch him speak below:

Verydarkman addresses Governor Seyi Makinde over Oyo bandits. Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

Dayo Amusa sparks debate on celebrity activism

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dayo Amusa weighed in on how celebrities are being attacked over the crisis happening in the country.

In a post shared online, Amusa argued that her colleagues are on the receiving end despite their tight schedule.

She further highlighted how filmmakers often take significant risks to achieve their projects, leaving many to react.

Source: Legit.ng