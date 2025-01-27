Some Nigerian female celebrities have been subjected to mockery on social media over their male partners

These female celebs mostly come under fire for their refusal to listen to public opinion and part ways with their man

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the female celebrities who fall into this category including Annie Idibia

Don’t get it twisted, love is a beautiful thing. However, what once started as an admirable love story can become an object of mockery for one or both parties involved in some cases, with the women usually getting the shorter end of the stick.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with several love stories that have brought about backlash to the women involved for various reasons. As social media bridges the gap between different types of people, the large populace is sometimes privy to the happenings in many celebrity relationships and often shares their opinions about them.

Annie Idibia, Chioma and other female celebs who have been dragged over their male partners. Photos: @judyaustin1, @_oladanie, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Some top Nigerian celebrity couples have made headlines on different occasions because of the activities in their relationships and what they seem to be enduring instead of enjoying.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some female celebrities who were subjected to mockery on social media over their choice of male partners.

1. Judy Austin faces backlash over union with Yul Edochie:

Judy Austin was a relatively unknown actress in Nigeria’s mainstream media till news broke out that she had gotten secretly married to her already-married colleague, Yul Edochie, and that they had welcomed a child together. This news took over the Nigerian social media space with people scrambling to find out more about this ‘strange’ woman who ‘brought’ troubles to Yul’s seemingly happy marriage with his wife of many years, May Edochie. As time went on, Judy became a fixture on social media trends mainly because Nigerians used every opportunity to bash her for being with Yul. However, in this case, Yul Edochie also got heavily lambasted online with several netizens showing love and support for his first wife, May.

2. Mercy Aigbe weds already married filmmaker Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti:

Another Nigerian celebrity relationship that brought ridicule to a female celebrity is the one between actress Mercy Aigbe and her second husband, Kazim Adeoti. Mercy, who was a single mum at the time, had been sharing cryptic posts about the mystery man in her life and teasing fans with little details about him. However, she eventually disclosed that Adekaz was the man in her life and she even adopted a Muslim name to show her alignment with his Islamic faith.

After the news of their union spread, Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, blew hot on social media and claims started making the rounds that Mercy Aigbe met him at a party she was invited to by Funsho.

Even though Mercy and Adekaz have managed to grow on some fans, the actress still gets bashed online from time to time as people accuse her of being a home wrecker.

3.BBNaija star Chomzy’s marriage to Figo:

BBNaija Level Up star, Chioma Ndubueze aka Chomzy, became a trending topic on social media over her controversial marriage to socialite, Henry Chinonso aka Figo. Rumours spread that Figo was already married and with a child. It was also claimed that the businessman seized his son from his former wife for Chomzy to raise him. Despite these messy claims, Chomzy was unperturbed and made it clear that she didn’t care about what people were saying because they did not know the full story. Chomzy and Figo later welcomed another son together.

4. Portable’s harem including Bewaji, Queen Dami and Ashabi:

Another set of female celebrities who have come under fire on social media over the man in their life is singer Habeeb Badmus aka Portable’s women. The controversial music star is known for his chaotic love life but his women seem not to mind and stick with him regardless. His main wife, Bewaji, has reportedly endured physical abuse at his hands and when Nigerians tried to speak up for her, she turned down their help. His baby mama, Ashabi, has been subjected to a series of verbal abuse from the singer with him going to her comment section on different occasions to rain curses on her. Despite that, Ashabi has said Portable is her choice and she loves him like that. The Zazu star’s former girlfriend, Queen Dami, was also subjected to a series of disgraceful events because of her relationship with the singer. Despite this, she still tried to reconnect with him and told her critics to mind their business. Their relationship only ended after Portable made it clear that he was done with her on social media and even taunted her.

5. Regina Daniels' marriage to old billionaire Ned Nwoko:

In 2019, social media was buzzing with news of young actress Regina Daniels’ marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko. It was said that she was his sixth wife. Several netizens bashed the young actress and her family, claiming that they only went for the old politician because of his great wealth, not minding that it was a polygamous marriage. For many months, Regina Daniels’ comment section was filled with curses from her many critics. However, the negativity started to reduce after the young actress showed off the way her life transformed due to the marriage. Regina and Ned now have two sons together and some young women see her marriage as an inspiration seeing as it appears to work out for her.

6. Chioma nicknamed ‘Endurance’ over relationship with Davido:

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s wife, Chioma, has had her fair share of trolling on social media over her relationship with the singer. Davido was not exactly known for being faithful and there were several incidents of him getting loved up with other women and getting them pregnant. Despite this, Chioma remained steadfast in her love for Davido. After their many breakups and reuniting, the couple eventually got married at a star-studded ceremony in June 2024 and they have now welcomed a set of twins.

7. Annie Idibia’s rocky love story with 2baba:

Nollywood actress Annie Macauley Idibia’s relationship with singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba is one that has been trailed by controversies for the longest time. According to reports, Annie’s relationship with 2baba started when she was very young and as time went on, the singer started to have kids with other women. All of these did not cause them to part ways but got Annie mercilessly dragged by Nigerians who felt she had centered her life around 2baba and was not living for herself. However, in January 2025, 2baba announced on social media that his marriage with Annie had packed up. According to him, they had been separated for a while and were in the process of getting a divorce. This news seemed to turn in Annie’s favour with many Nigerians shifting to blaming 2baba and accusing him of dumping her after using up her youth.

Annie Idibia professes love for 2baba

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress opened up on how she felt about 2baba.

Annie stated that 2face was not just her man, he was also her home, her heart, and her resting place.

Numerous fans of Annie asked her to be calm with how she professes her love for the African Queen crooner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng