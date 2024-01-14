Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is trending on social media over her interaction with her step-children

On her official Instagram account, the movie star shared a series of photos of herself with her two sons and stepchildren enjoying a day out at the pool

The heartwarming display of love and cooperation between them got many Nigerians talking online

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is again in the news over her relationship with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko’s other children.

The movie star is known for showcasing the beautiful parts of her life on social media, and it was not any different when she spent a fun day out with her stepchildren.

On her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a series of photos of herself with her two sons, Munir and Khalifa, as well as her stepchildren.

The photos showed their beautiful family bond as her billionaire husband’s other kids posed with her and played with her children in the large swimming pool. Regina also accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“A beautiful Sunday with the kids and other extended family members.”

Reactions trail photos of Regina Daniels with her stepchildren at swimming pool

Regina Daniels’ photos with her stepkids raised many interesting comments from her Instagram followers. Read some of them below:

obiamobi_p:

“Ned is too lucky... Very sharp Man..... Nneamaka is not just beautiful.... She is a complete woman.”

goodyofcanada:

“Large families are wonderful to have, especially if you have the money and time .”

Plus_bobofficial:

“Na only who dey jealous and envy you go call you old man wife... And, Nia go still make Dem see fire ... #billionaireswife❤️.”

nnamdiking :

“See fresh something this Senator dey chop chaii.”

blubirdarticle:

“See young girl I was planning to marry , and my money supposed complete this year for her bride price.”

arch.angel.valsome:

“❤️ looking good and cute always.”

nana1894_town:

“ Reggie Danielles is born to do exploits.”

