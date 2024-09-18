Actor Yul Edochie has continued to trend for different reasons, especially his marriage to his second wife Judy Austin

While some fans have continued to share their displeasure about him marrying another wife, he has decided to create content with her

The movie star praised himself and Judy Austin, as he shared why they are always on the lips of fans

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared why some of his fans have continued to be glued to stories about him.

Yul Edochie speaks about entertaining his fans with Judy Austin. Image credit: @yuledochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, he and his second wife, Judy Austin, were the most entertaining couple on social media.

He rocked a shirt and shorts, which he combined with black shoes, a cap, and sunglasses. On her part, Judy wore a colourful dress whose hem was designed with green fabric.

They smiled before the camera as they shared different photos of themselves on Instagram.

However, some fans continued to taunt the couple and noted that May Yul-Edochie, the actor's first wife, was doing better than both of them.

See Yul Edochie's post and pictures below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

Several netizens have reacted to Yul Edochie's post. See some of the comments below:

@ahanauche:

"Omo the pain hit straight to the chest. Like how can Queen May the woman I tamed for over 18 years be flying and doing big things before my eyes? Queen May don get levels she can't come down to zero level again. You can't afford her luxury lifestyle. What is in Judy that is not in May?"

@beau_ti_ful_lord:

"Someone said the hate in Judy Austin's heart can never make her lose weight."

@ch.ichi8524:

"The most laughing stock and caricature human beings."

@purity00003:

"See how they are looking so tacky."

@okenkwaihuoma:

"There's a thin line between stubbornness and stupidity, only the wise can decode."

@favouredlorra:

"The pain of May being celebrated all over hits differently. I feel you bro pole sana."

@nomso837:

"Sad couple with Happy pictures."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng