Nigerians are curious to know where Peller orders his audacity from after he recounted his encounter with Wizkid's son

The TikTok streamer shared a video with Jarvis and explained that he had sent a message to Boluwatife concerning his father, Wizkid

However, Boluwatife’s reaction to his message came as a shock and ignited reactions from social media users

Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, found himself on the trends table after he shared his experience with Boluwatife, Wizkid’s son.

Peller, who had earlier outed Sandra Benede as the alleged mother of Naira Marley’s twin daughters, shared a new video online.

In the footage, Peller was chilling with his babe, Jarvis, when he suddenly narrated how he had reached out to Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife. According to him, he sent a direct message seeking a chance to create content with his superstar dad.

To his surprise, Bolu ignored him, and he never got a response. Peller, furthermore, pleaded with Bolu for a response, adding that he would love to be friends with him.

Jarvis, on the other hand, told Peller that he would need a lot of steeze to get close to Boluwatife.

Watch the video here:

Peller complains about Wizkid not joining his TikTok live

Recall, TikTok star Peller revealed his wish to have Wizkid on his TikTok Live, and he opened up to Skales.

In a video, he informed Skales that he has made his request known to the Kese crooner but his messages are not usually delivered.

He also begged Skales to help him talk to Wizkid to honour his invitation, and Skales shared what he should do.

Peller's video about Tife Balogun trends

Read some reactions below:

@swishknova said:

"A lot of steeze must be needed."

@gif_ted25 said:

"Make he reply make you come de carry he papa play later?"

@_s.a.f.i.y.y.a.h said:

"Imagine make Bolu con mature pass Peller😂😂😂😂.. Age isn't about maturity oo.. I have no bad vibes with peller but be like no be by age ooo. Person wey loud loud ni😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@alvin_milli2 said:

"Is like this boy nor know say wizkid na mini God .. u can’t see gOD unless he decide to see you , wizkid no be Davido o wey una deu see anyhow."

@abdallerhs_world said:

"That boy wey no dey even follow him papa Account for instagram you use format meet wizkid."

@prince092512 said:

"Lion no dey born Goat 😂Like Father like Son 😍."

@focuz_001 said:

"This peller no dey hear word… Shebi sister Teni don tell am say e hard to see Big Wiz 🦅 ❤️🔥."

@sheisruki2 said:

"Vibe and roll together so u will convince him to meet his dad and u will dump him 😂😂😂😂if I be tife I for block u after saying that."

Peller meets with Wizkid's replica

Meanwhile, TikToker Peller could not control his emotions as he met with singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid's look-alike.

The social media influencer gave the impression that he met with the real Wizkid as he expressed excitement in his presence.

Peller spoke about how long he wished to meet with Wizkid, and the singer's look-alike displayed the Kese crooner's mannerisms.

