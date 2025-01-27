A Nigerian man has reacted to the ongoing marital saga between Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay Idibia

In his Facebook post, the man maintained that Tuface Idibia did his wife 'dirty' while also hinting on alleged domestic violence from Annie's side

Social media users who came across his post stormed the comments section to share their diverse opinions about the issue

The ongoing marital drama between Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay Idibia has been trending on social media.

The news sparked outrage, with many fans and observers criticising the singer's decision to make the announcement public.

Man speaks on Tuface and Annie Idibia's saga

One Facebook user, Obinna Aligwekwe, shared his opinion on the matter, offering a different perspective on the situation.

Aligwekwe's post acknowledged that Tuface Idibia's treatment of his wife had been questionable, but also hinted at allegations of domestic violence perpetrated by Annie Macaulay.

He suggested that this could be a mitigating factor in the breakdown of their marriage.

In his words:

"Some people are angry it wasn’t Annie Idibia that announced the separation. To me that is secondary. If divorce is going to be in the best interest of both parties then so be it. I maintain Tuface did Annie dirty, at least as far as we know. However in a separation there is hardly ever a single issue, and there is usually no pure saint. I am only beginning to find out there was some element of domestic violence coming from Annie’s side, enabled by her Mum.

"Now even if Tuface fathered a whole village outside marriage, domestic violence is enough grounds to quit the union. Was it not last week we talked about a man who set his wife ablaze for cheating? If Tuface is leaving on account of DV, then he is justified. Whether the DV was always part of Annie, or she transformed due to her husband’s numerous indiscretions, nobody deserves to be rewarded with bodily harm unless in self defence. Again, we are only spectators.

"There will be some other information we don’t know and may never know, which may even alter the whole context totally. I strongly feel however that Annie needs therapy the most of the two. It’s not easy to soldier on in a marriage where your husband has several children outside the marriage (including sons) in a patriarchal society where you have only daughters. Many would snap at some point. Somehow I still sympathise with her, especially if she started becoming violent at a later stage. I wish them the best."

Reactions trail man's opinion about Idibia's saga

Aligwekwe's comments sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many Facebook users sharing their opinions on the matter.

Chisom Nwachukwu said:

"Annie suppose leave that marriage for pero. I feel Annie shouldn’t have accepted tuface proposal since the numerous children is an issue for her. It’s also possible say na Annie leave the marriage but I don’t know why Nigerians are roasting tuface already. Abeg, make tuface o, Annie, Annie mama getat abeg."

Salafi said:

"Less than 24hrs after he announced the divorce different analysis, conjectures and inference here and there. Are we not part of the problem?"

Amara Chi said:

"He did her dirty because she let him. She don learn in a hard way and this should serve as a lesson to others."

SamSilk wrote:

"But they were not yet married when 2baba was fulfilling the holy book instruction. She saw all that before accepting the marriage."

Ogechi Ohalee added:

"Obinna I did send you something inside dm but lemme let it be."

Source: Legit.ng