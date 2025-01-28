An old post by Annie Idibia detailing her poor upbringing has gained massive reactions as Nigerians storm her Instagram page

Annie Idiba who disclosed her mother used to be a cook in the old post also opened up about her childhood experiences

The post which was shared in 2022 gained massive reactions in 2025 following 2Baba's divorce announcement

An old post by actress Annie Idibia celebrating her grass-to-grace story in 2022 has gained massive reactions from Nigerians following musician Innocent Idibia 2Baba's announcement about their separation and divorce.

Recall that 2Baba's announcement caused an uproar on social media, with many Nigerians including celebrities like media personality Toke Makinwa bashing him.

Annie Idibia recalls her childhood experience

In the old post, the mum of two expressed gratitude for her growth over the years after recording a major success in her career.

Annie announced that she will be the cover of the March Edition of Glamour Magazine South Africa.

The actress who revealed her mum was a cook, shared how she and her three brothers used to live in a one-bedroom 'boys quarter.'

"Now just look at that cook’s daughter who used to live in a one bedroom ‘boys quarter’ with her three brothers; who used to watch colored television in the next door neighbor’s room because their mother couldn’t afford a colored TV at that time," she wrote.

See Annie Idibia's old post from 2022 about her childhood experience below:

Fans flood Annie Idibia's comment section

While Annie Idibia is yet to break her silence, many fans flooded the comment section to wish her well.

In related news, blogger Stella Dimoko alleged that the actress is currently in a rehabilitation centre, adding that she was in a bad state.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

miere_ave:

"We re genuinely sorry and we love you and standing with you forever."

okenwajosephonovo:

"Annie as you're giving your all try dey give all your respect join. If Woman obsessed like this for man no be to just calm down ... Tuface failed by allowing Annie get close to Toke and Tiwa Savage. See failed people speaking up for a giants wife."

queenkayja:

"Annie we are standing with you , for every women that's ever love so much she as given her all and everything, to be betrayed from the man you have given your all to , we stand with you Annie I know now it doesn't feeling like it but you will over come this and we are cheering for you, for the growth and the woman you will evolve and be your greatest."

thegoodsisters.ca:

"@annieidibia1 don’t listen to this people o. You and your husband should make your marriage work."

