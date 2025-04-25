VDM has reacted to singer Terry Apala's ultimatum, asking him to delete a video where he falsely claimed he was arrested by the EFCC

The social media critic in the video mocked Terry Apala, who has now been remanded by a court over naira mutilation

Despite taunting Terry Apala over his ordeal, VDM also criticised the EFCC for arresting the singer, while keeping mute about billionaire Okoya's case

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the 48-hour ultimatum singer, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known as Terry Apala, gave him to bring down a post he made about him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Terry Apala, through his lawyers, warned VDM over a video he made, alleging that Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez, Terry Apala and DJ Osas were invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Terry Apala remanded over Naira mutilation, VDM reacts with mockery. Credit: verydarkblackman/officialefcc

Source: Instagram

The critic added that the anti-graft agency allegedly collected money from them.

However, barely hours after Terry Apala's Cease and Desist letter to VDM emerged on social media, the EFCC in an update revealed the singer has now been remanded by a court in Lagos for alleged naira mutilation.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, gave the ruling on Friday, April 25, 2025.

VDM blasts EFCC for targeting Terry Apala but ignoring billionaire Okoya’s sons. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts as court remands Terry Apala

The social media critic, in a response, laughed over the singer's ordeal, saying he would never share anything online without evidence.

"Terry apala gave me 48 hours to apologise over a video I made in regards to the alleged extortion by EFCC, he claimed I lied and I must apologise and today EFCC don pick am up….its crazy how these people think I talk without evidence,now see your life," VDM said.

The social media critic also criticised the EFCC for arresting Terry Apala over naira mutilation, while no action was taken against billionaire Razaq Okoya's sons.

The video of VDM reacting as court remands Terry Apala over alleged naira mutilation below:

Reactions as VDM responds to Terry Apala

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Verydarkman's video, read them below:

pridecrib said:

"Na vdm make em catch the guy again, efcc think say na terry tell vdm about the bribe."

Brain__00 wrote:

"Send it for VDM, there are time to step back and observe."

samuel_buzor said:

"Why are u sweating like this??? Nice one shaa."

DanieL_111189 said:

"If una never they fear this guy then there a problem."

DanieL_111189 reacted:

"VDM just come back from work out. The story too sweet for am to bath 😂 VDM Dey hot allegedly."

Drizzy153479872 said:

"Trouble sleep tanga go wake am."

