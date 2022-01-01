Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has left fans guessing that she has taken on Islam as her new religion after a recent post

The film star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name to fans as she posted series of covered up photos and videos

Many of the actress’ fans have now welcomed her to Islam while others expressed doubt that she has become a Muslim

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has caused a buzz after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top film star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.

In one of the posts, she even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.

She wrote:

“Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Amin ❤️ Agbeke Aya D’Owner .”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Mercy Aigbe also revealed her newly adopted Muslim name to fans. In her words:

“And she shall be called MINNAH....... ❤️.”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Soon after she made the post, numerous fans trooped to the actress’ comment section to either congratulate her on joining Islam or asking questions on if she is truly now a Muslim. Others guessed that she only adopted the name because of her covered outfit in her new photos.

Read some of their comments below:

Jemusbae:

“Masha Allah. Welcome to Islam, May it be a blissful journey.”

Dasola_gb:

“Alhamdulilahi Minnah aya d owner .”

Idunnuoluwa09:

“Welcome to Islam congratulations mama .”

Bolah_beeaffordable:

“Beautiful Aminah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayomi.odunayomi:

“Pls are you now Muslim ❤️.”

Ahyetteebeauty:

“See my latest Ahjia Memunat, congratulations mama ❤️❤️.”

Kemiafolabiadesipe:

“Na hajjj we Dey carry you go next❤️❤️.”

