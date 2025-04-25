Cybercrimes are now becoming more rampant, with a recent FBI report showing billions of dollars lost to criminals in one year

Now, it has been confirmed that the MTN Group has also suffered an attack on its systems, exposing user data

The group has sent a message to subscribers in the affected countries, to inform them of next steps

A cyberattack incident has hit the MTN group, leading to the exposure of user data across several countries.

The attack, which targeted the MTN Group, has led to unauthorized access to personal data belonging to customers in certain countries.

Reports say that an unknown external party has taken responsibility for executing the cyber attack and accessing data from parts of the MTN Group’s system.

MTN Group has sent a message to subscribers in different countries regarding the incident.

MTN issued a statement on Thursday saying that none of its critical infrastructure or core platforms and service has been impacted by the cyberattack.

MTN Group also urged Nigerian subscribers to rest easy, as the cyberattack did not impact its Nigerian operations.

The telecommunication giant assured in its statement that all of its network, billing, financial platforms and operational structures are secure and fully operational.

It said;

“Currently, we have no indication that customers’ accounts and digital wallets have been directly compromised.”

MTN responds to cyber attack

The group also noted that it has activated its internal cybersecurity response procedures to address the issues.

Law enforcement agencies in the home country of South Africa have also been involved and have commenced investigations.

This includes the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A source at MTN Nigeria has confirmed that MTN Nigeria operations was not affected in the recent breach, the SUN reports.

Recall that MTN Group recently announced plans to reduce its stake in the Nigerian subsidiary through a share sell-off.

MTN sends warning to subscribers

As part of the response procedures and in compliance with local data protection and privacy laws in the affected markets, the international telecoms company has also sent a notification to the affected customers.

The company has promised its full cooperation with law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies as they move to get to the root of the matter.

The company also sent a warning to customers to maintain utmost vigilance and follow global best security practices in their digital operations.

It said;

“The privacy of information is our utmost concern, and MTN remains dedicated to protecting the security of our systems and the trust our customers and stakeholders place in us.”

The company urged users to keep strong and unique passwords, activate multi-factor authentication, regularly update their devices and apps, and beware of suspicious messages or calls requesting sensitive information.

MTN Nigeria sends message to subscribers

