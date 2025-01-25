Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has given his fans and netizens something to talk about following his recent move on social media

The upcoming preacher took the daring move to unfollow his only daughter, Danielle, on popular Instagram

Yul's actions came after he advised Nigerians to walk out from their homes and marriages when it's not working

Nollywood superstar Yul Edochie has got many talking on the internet following his recent online move.

The upcoming preacher has decided to sever relations with his only daughter, Danielle Edochie.

Yul Edochie unfollows only daughter Danielle. Credit: @yuledochie, @d34areason

Source: Instagram

A recent update disclosed that Yul Edochie unfollowed his only daughter, Danielle, on the popular social media Instagram.

Recall that since the actor's marriage to his junior colleague, Judy Austin, his marriage to May Edochie has been strained, and the actor appears to have alienated himself from his children.

A close at the actor's Instagram confirmed that he was no longer one of her followers.

Yul's actions came after he advised his fans and other Nigerians about their marriages.

The movie star took to his social media platform and noted that marriage was not a do-or-die affair. He disclosed that if a marriage is not working, people should learn to walk away from it.

He noted that he saw a video of a woman who was burnt by her husband, and the sight broke his heart.

Also in the post, the moviemaker who enjoys social media display added that if a man should catch his wife with another man, he should not harm her,

The self-acclaimed clergy also told women not to harm their husbands if they catch them with other women. According to him, there was no justification for killing another human being. It was better to walk away.

This is not the first time that Edochie will be advising his fans online. He once told them that they should go back to traditional worship in order to avoid premature death.

See screenshot below:

Yul Edochie' Instagram move spurs reactions online

The filmmaker's move has gotten the internet buzzing, with many condemning him for his actions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anot wrote:

"This is proof that Second wives destroys families."

menedey said:

"Good riddance for Danielle, who wants a father that will be disgracing u everyday online and her friends will be using him to mock her."

joycee_kinglsey said:

"You enter family everything scatter hmmm even if your wife is b@d what of your innocent children??? Before this man will realize his mistakes eee it will take years."

official_lady wrote:

"Second wives came to steal,kpai and destrroy😂😂😂😂😂cos he was too comfortable,he decided to try polygamy now see him yash outside."

ndefo said:

"Of course, he doesn’t value her and her siblings. Unfollowing her is the least damage he’s done so far. Stuipppd."

chinyere4real wrote:

"Yul old age will be interesting."

yummy said:

"Na she first unfollowed me her papa, she don disown her papa since Eeya he just Dey know."

bimbadamcakes reacted:

"What a man inside bottle cannot do does not exist."

Kanayo O Kanayo unfollows Yul Edochie

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka KOK, has taken a decisive action in response to Yul Edochie's outburst on social media directed at him.

The veteran actor, who interviewed Yul Edochie's elder brother Linc, took the action on his Instagram page.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin threw her weight behind him as he lashed out at his brother and Kanayo

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng