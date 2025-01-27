Actress and wife of 2baba Annie Idiabia has gushed over her marriage in an old clip that surfaced amid their wedding crisis

Recall that 2baba revealed that his marriage to Annie Idibia is over in a public statement, backed by a video

The old video has sparked so many concerns online, as many wonder if Annie is doing okay emotionally

Nigerian social media users have shared their concerns over Annie Idibia considering the news about her broken home.

2baba has gone online to share a post on January 26, 2025, about his separation from his wife of 10 years and their imminent divorce.

After the post it was clear that his account was hacked but 2baba stepped forward to confirm the situation, adding that he posted it himself. Instantly confusion spread across social media as many wondered why he would publicly humiliate his wife like that.

Annie Idibia speaks highly of her wedding, and says it was just how she liked it. Credit: @annieidbia1

2baba's video came on the tail of Annie getting dragged on social media after she was featured on the third edition of the Young, Famous and African Netflix show.

Speaking about her wedding in an old video, Annie shared that it was exactly how she dreamt of it. Annie and 2face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. They had their star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March 2013.

Annie also revealed that they had been dating since 1999.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Annie's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@a_90s.chicc:

"She lost herself honestly! She’s so beautiful and well-spoken, she loves that man with everything she didn’t even get to love herself half as much."

@kachi.345:

"Given 24 years in total to a man, lost and neglected yourself in the process only to get this public humiliation as the result. Annie may the Lord help you, heal you, send good friends and family your way to help you get back, rediscover yourself and win in life. 🙏😢."

@karenblqk:

"All I know is Annie will be fine. A woman can love you to bits and with her whole life but when you cross that thin line, You have really crossed it . Tuface has crossed that line and the repercussions are on him."

@ahumibeugochi:

"Men!!! They either bring out the best in you or bring out the beast in you😢."

@ngozi_omezi:

"She looked better in her past videos than now oo,Omoh marriage did it’s big one on her,really praying she gets back on her fit."

@datdarkskingurl said:

"I really pray she heals , Tuface broke Annie 💔 just look at how different she is now 😢."

@nwunye_bigman1 said:

"Those yelling at tuface , what exactly is his offense????"

Annie Idibia shares promise

According to a recent report by Legit.ng, an old video of Annie Idibia and 2Baba sharing relationship tips resurfaced online following their separation.

Annie Idibia in the throwback video shared the promise she and 2Baba made to each other to make their relationship work.

The Nollywood actress' comment in the video has since stirred reactions, with many expressing concerns for her.

