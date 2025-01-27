Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu nickname Pretty Mike is in the news again over an event he attended

The media host known for his dramatic appearances made it to popular celerity stylist Yomi Causual’s birthday party

In a video making the rounds online, Preet Mike was seen with young girls who had funny traditional inscriptions on their faces as they held different moulded human heads

Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, nicknamed Pretty Mike, once again enraged netizens with his appearance at famous stylist Yomi Makun, aka Yomi Casual' 's 40th birthday celebration on Sunday, January 26

The socialite, well-known for his odd big entrances to people's gatherings, did not disappoint this time, arriving at the birthday party site with two human sacrifices.

Pretty Mike causes stir at Yomi Casual's birthday party.

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike was captured in front of two ladies holding out human heads in a video quickly going viral online.

The models had their faces designed with traditional chalk as they donned a white top on a black shot.

The media host looked elegant in his gold and black three-piece suit the only discomfort among netizens was the dramatic scene he pulled out.

In his post, he mentioned how terrible things are, but reassured everyone that joy is on the way.

See his video below:

Previously the sociliate was spotted bathing a lady at a nightclub in Lagos. Pretty Mike, known for his strange displays with women, took things to another dimension when he appeared to be cleaning a lady in public.

In a video recorded by an onlooker, which later went viral, a bathtub was seen in one part of the nightclub, and an exotic dancer was soaking in it. However, Pretty Mike took things a step further with the lady by scrubbing her body like he was bathing a child. The socialite carried a soapy sponge and spread the lady's legs to properly give her a scrub.

While this was happening, another clubgoer was seen raining cash on the scantily dressed lady inside the tub.

Pretty Mike stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ezzy_wayy wrote:

"Pretty mike it’s safe to say you have finally lost it."

bisoyebabatunde said:

"Not with the ritual killings and all and this no na, I won’t buy this as a content and all , this ain’t nice at all no na."

ablegod_777:

"This guy don start again which people head be that one."

ijeoma.nt:

"What's with the heads, promoting human ritual."

chineduikedieze:

"P R E T T Y 😂😂 2 good heads, better than one."

investor_ksv:

"You no get wahala normally,you just Dey your own world."

omojeffrey:

"This should not be permitted, this has nothing to do with creativity but promoting ritual killings."

jamesepe1:

"STUPIDITY ON D HIGHEST RANK, WE CELEBRATE MEDIOCRITIES."

Pretty Mike arrives party with one eye

Legit.ng earlier reported that the socialite, in his usual fashion, caused a stir on social media with a wedding party he attended.

In order to address the current state of the country, Mike dressed as a one-eyed king, who led several blindfolded ladies into the venue.

Mixed reactions trailed Pretty Mike's entourage as netizens tried to make sense of his actions.

