Mercy Adeoti has opened up on the reason she got married to her husband and movie marketer Kazim Adeoti

She also spoke about how her collaboration with him spurred the success of her first cinema movie Ada Omo Daddy

The movie star noted that she was scared because of the competition in Nollywood but the success of the movie encouraged her

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti has stated that she married Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, because she wanted someone in the same industry.

In an interview with Nollywood on Radio, she said they are building a production empire and the future looks promising.

She noted that her husband understands their collaboration, which is good for them. The movie shot her first cinema movie Ada Omo Daddy in December 2023, and noted that it showcased her aim to marry Adekaz, who is a movie marketer.

Mercy Aigbe revealed that the feedback for the movie was amazing. However, she was slightly nervous because it was her first cinema movie. Besides, there was heavy competition from established names at the cinemas but she was confident that she had a sellable product.

Recall that Adekaz is married to Funsho Adeoti and they are blessed with four children. He took the actress as a second wife, which has gathered several reactions from netizens since their union became public.

She also spoke about her further plans in the film industry:

“I won't just be on cinemas I will be on all platforms I can make money from”

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adeoti

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mercy Aigbe's reason for marrying Kasim Adeoti below:

@ayobizzle:

"And you just had to marry him? So you two can’t partner without destroying the home he built? Ahhhh."

@vicolivstores:

"That empire will not stand because you built it on another's woman tears and pain!!! Mumu talk!"

@_ajiun:

"So when una 2 don build d empire finish u go leave him ...adekaz see ur life. Mercy won use and dump alhaji."

@blackgirlmagic_rae:

"So you guys can't be business partners without breaking a home? Well, I don't blame her, most ladies don't know how to be business-minded, and find it hard not to mix business with pleasure.

@kaapjewelry:

"Money over love, and when you get to achieve all you just drop and go."

@wuraola4297:

"Business marriage."

Mercy Aigbe shares how her husband influenced her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy had opened up about how she fell in love with Adekaz and what the marriage has been like.

In an interview with ladies of TVC's Your View, the mum of two revealed love found her when she wasn't looking, and she couldn't pass on it.

Mercy also added that she willingly changed her religion to Islam out of the love she had for her husband.

