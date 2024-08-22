Actress Annie Idibia has shared how she feels about her husband and singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba

According to the movie star, she noted that the African Queen crooner is not just her man, he is also her resting place

She also described her as her heart and resting place, and her post gathered several reactions on social media

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has opened up on how he felt about her husband and musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba.

Annie Idibia shares how she loves 2baba. Image credit: @annieidibia1 @official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram stories, she stated that 2face is not just her man, he is also her home, her heart, and her resting place.

The role interpreter added that her husband is her safe place and he belongs to only her.

Several fans of Annie asked her to be calm with how she professes her love for the African Queen crooner. Moreover, she was advised to allow 2face love her more.

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's post

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the actress' post. See some of them below:

Idibia

@kimmylinx:

"Annie calm down. Let a man love you more than you love him."

@kingsliveth:

"Annie Idiba’s love for 2Face needs to be studied and implemented in Nigeria’s constitution and school curriculum."

jon_sage11:

"This constant validation makes it seem as though you're afraid."

@nene_george:

"They’ve so quiet for a while, and suddenly this. I hope all is well

@ruthhillariah:

"Only mine with 10k baby mamas."

@chichistylez:

"When will he profess, why is it always her?"

@chineelicious_cee:

"Anybody dey drag am with you? Tor! Ndi celebrity self with unsolicited validation every time."

