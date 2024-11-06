A Nigerian man has shared his take on the trending Baltasar Engonga leaked videos and his views are trending

The man argued that Baltasar Engonga may well not be prosecuted because of the trending videos

He said the only thing that would happen is that Baltasar may lose his job in the end, but might even keep his marriage

A Nigerian man shared his views about Baltasar Engonga who allegedly recorded over 400 intimate videos with women in Equatorial Guinea.

The man said netizens should shift their attention from Baltasar and also focus on the women who were involved in the intimate acts.

The man said Baltasar may not be prosecuted. Photo credit: Facebook/Yemi Talks and Baltasar Engonga.

Source: UGC

According to Yemi Talks, he is not in support of Baltasar's alleged bad behaviour but he did not force the women.

He said Baltasar may well not be prosecuted because of the videos since their intimate acts were largely consensual.

He said:

"The only thing I saw in those videos were consensual straffings from the man to the women. I didn’t see anywhere he took them on shopping, movies, family vacation, or where he was spending time with them and their children so I ask myself was it only sexual attention that they lack that make them go to that extent if granting those camera interviews? You understand?"

Yemi argued that Baltasar will keep his marriage and family in tend. His words:

“I doubt he would be prosecuted for anything, other than losing his job, all of the videos were consensual and he wasn’t even the one who leaked it. He may not even lose his family or marriage in the end."

Equatorial Guinea government takes action

Meanwhile, the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

Source: Legit.ng