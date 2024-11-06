Baltasar Engonga: Man Points Out What He Saw in Leaked Videos of Equatorial Guinea Official
- A Nigerian man has shared his take on the trending Baltasar Engonga leaked videos and his views are trending
- The man argued that Baltasar Engonga may well not be prosecuted because of the trending videos
- He said the only thing that would happen is that Baltasar may lose his job in the end, but might even keep his marriage
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Nigerian man shared his views about Baltasar Engonga who allegedly recorded over 400 intimate videos with women in Equatorial Guinea.
The man said netizens should shift their attention from Baltasar and also focus on the women who were involved in the intimate acts.
According to Yemi Talks, he is not in support of Baltasar's alleged bad behaviour but he did not force the women.
He said Baltasar may well not be prosecuted because of the videos since their intimate acts were largely consensual.
He said:
"The only thing I saw in those videos were consensual straffings from the man to the women. I didn’t see anywhere he took them on shopping, movies, family vacation, or where he was spending time with them and their children so I ask myself was it only sexual attention that they lack that make them go to that extent if granting those camera interviews? You understand?"
Yemi argued that Baltasar will keep his marriage and family in tend. His words:
“I doubt he would be prosecuted for anything, other than losing his job, all of the videos were consensual and he wasn’t even the one who leaked it. He may not even lose his family or marriage in the end."
Equatorial Guinea government takes action
Meanwhile, the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.
Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.
The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.