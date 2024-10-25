Portable Zazu has come for his fourth baby mama and actress Ashabi Simple after she claimed she was a happy and peaceful woman

The Zeh Nation boss suggested that the actress brought him bad luck as he shared details of what aspire between them

Portable recalled how Ashabi Simple had used her two pregnancies to make movies despite warning her, he also shared what the actress told his wife

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has brought his family issues online amid his ongoing fight with social media critic Verydarkman.

Portable slammed his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, in a comment section on her page, suggesting she brought him bad luck.

This was after Ashabi had shared a video with a caption about her being a happy and peaceful woman.

In reaction, the Zazu crooner said,

"You are looking for fame. That’s why you gave birth for a star. Don’t use your fake love to spoil real love for me. Your leg no good o, you need prayers."

See Ashabi Simple's post, including Portable's reaction, in the comment section below:

Portable shares more details

Following the uproar that his comment caused, Portable, in a series of posts via his Instastory, shared how Ashabi used their two pregnancies to make movies despite warning her against such an act.

He also shared how she bragged to his wife Ewatomi that he was about to put a ring on her finger, making her his second wife.

See screenshot of Portable's post below:

What people are saying about Portable's comment

Read the reactions below:

teefahh_:

"It's good for her. You open clear eyes go carry belle for agbero."

roseloto.rcl:

"Drag her! She deserves it for not knowing what self worth means!!!"

mz_softie_xx:

"This guy is a men@ce… imagine saying your wife leg no good… na God catch her too, imagine opening legs for portable ewww."

lizzyofvalor:

"he say ur leg no good…see who Una Dey open leg for."

myfingerfoodsuk:

"This boy is a case study,the women is his life are a rare breed honestly how person dey take cope with this kind man."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable claimed he was invited to Diddy's party during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

His video generated uproar in the comment section as fans aired their opinion about what Portable said.

