Nigerian translator and author, Maazị Ogbonnaya Okoro, has said some people are pissed that Davido is eventually tying the knot with his partner Chioma

Ogbonnaya threw shades at Chioma's haters as he reminisced on some of the hurdles Chioma overcame in her relationship with Davido

While highlighting the reasons some people are mad at Chioma for, he named who those haters preferred Davido to marry

Maazị Ogbonnaya Okoro, a Nigerian author and translator, has celebrated Davido and Chioma ahead of their forthcoming wedding.

Ogbonnaya sang the praises of Chioma and Davido over their intense love for each other, which withstood opposition and hate.

Maazị Ogbonnaya Okoro said Chioma's haters are angry they are eating their words. Photo Credit: @davido, @thechefchi, Facebook/Maazị Ogbonnaya Okoro II

In a Facebook post, Ogbonnaya highlighted why some people are angry with Chioma.

"The anger is that Davido is eventually getting married to Chiọma against their prediction when she took in years back," he stated.

Ogbonnaya reminisces on Chioma's trying times

The Nigerian author reminisced on some challenging moments in Chioma's relationship with Davido and how the couple's love kept waxing strong against all odds.

He said haters thought Davido would turn Chioma into another baby mama and mocked her when she lost her son, Ifeanyi

He added that they preferred Davido marry Sophia and are now licking their wounds, seeing that their wish didn't come to pass. Ogbonnaya's words in part:

"...When Chiọma got pregnant, they mocked her and shamed her for abandoning her career to turn baby Mama. They mocked her how she dropped out because of man.

"They asked what made her feel she's special. She will be trashed like other baby Mama. No be Davido again.

"I read those opinions and kept quiet, observing.

"It dawned on them that Davido saw beyond woman in Chiọma and getting it to next level. Each year, the bond keeps waxing strong.

"When Ifeanyi, their son died, they felt the bond keeping them together had broken. But, it even became stronger thereafter..."

Davido and Chioma's forthcoming wedding generates buzz

Ujunwa Egbeji said:

"However you choose to put it, I still will not want me or anybody related to me to tow Chioma's path. A man that brings disrespect to you every eke market day is not worth it."

Okeke Ogechi Ann said:

"I wonder why they're crying more than the bereaved! They don't live with these two. They don't know them beyond social media yet they feel they're qualified to judge them! I'm glad they're stuck together against all odds! True true,God is not from their village!"

Chinnie Goldenpen said:

"When most of them were silently happy that little Ifeanyi passed away, hoping that Davido and Chioma's bond will be broken. I recall saying it several times that Davido isn't a heartless person, that they should watch out, their loss will make their bond stronger and it happened.

"Ndi ilo wanted to faint when their bad wishes didn't come to pass.

"Chioma, the Igbo beautiful babe from Imo, we are happy for you. It's not easy going through all these storms for years."

Nnaji Ben said:

"Most Yorubas don't like Davido because of Chioma. Now he married her against their daughter."

Chimezie Okeke said:

"Rudeboy marry Ifeoma they ran mad.

"Davido marry Chioma they are running mad.

"Endless madness. "

KcGoodman Edemobi said:

"There are reasons why some parents named theirs daughters "Patience and Endurance".

"Chioma has both.

"Don't forget: Assurance."

Writer says Chioma not lucky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a writer had explained why Chioma is not lucky to be tying the knot with Davido.

The writer, Gerry, stated that Chioma's forthcoming wedding was not a matter of luck but what she deserved. In a Facebook post, Gerry highlighted some nice things about Chioma that he noticed. His words in part:

"You can't see her arguing online or off it. Whatever you say, she'll silently pass it. No controversy and above all, her strength to overlook things most women can't. She's just natural. No BBL. No breast enhancement surgery. Just her and her alone..."

