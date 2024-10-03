Popular streamer Peller has gone online to drag Portable after he interfered in the ongoing drama between the two industry giants

Recall that Portable had earlier taken a swipe at Davido and Wizkid, claiming his spot as number one

In Peller's video, she shared his take on the issue and told Portable what to do, triggering reactions online

TikToker and influencer Hamzat 'Peller' Habeeb has reacted after his namesake, Portable, involved himself in the ongoing squabble between Wizkid and Davido.

It is common knowledge that Davido and Wizkid went from dragging music release dates - October 1 to name-calling to a full-on solo rampage. Wizkid showed no mercy and did not hesitate to trash anyone who dared to come in between or call him to order.

Peller calls Portable an upcoming artist. Credit: @pelelr089, @wizkidayo, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the drama, Portable posted an IG story in which he declared himself bigger than Davido and Wizkid and slammed them for using their online drama to promote their music.

In Portable's words:

"Don't use your brother to shine shine by yourself una songs no dey market again na fight una dey use do promotion let's forget fake promotion."

"You go learn" - Peller tells Portable

Shortly after his post, Peller went on TikTok to blast the Zeh Nation boss, telling him he had no place in the drama and should not have involved himself. Peller also described Portable as an "upcoming artist" and warned him to avoid the matter.

See video here:

Fans react to Peller's rant

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@kefas_precious_:

"Them Dey find meat for pot periwinkle Dey raise hand."

@blackyolkgram:

"This guy no funny to me no shades no offense."

@faizymusicofficial:

"Buh na true sha, the one weh u dey side fit no like u."

@900.million:

"Na Portable."

@samzygcfr:

"Zeh nation many many inspiration."

Davido makes 1st public appearance

Meanwhile, music talent Davido was spotted online for the first time amid his messy drama with his colleague, Wizkid.

One of his associates captured the 30BG boss at the airport on video, and the clip went viral. Many netizens had things to say about Davido, who had not said anything about Wizkid’s online dragging.

Source: Legit.ng