Professor Wole Alamu broke down during Governor Seyi Makinde's visit following his wife's abduction by armed bandits

Governor Makinde vowed to secure the safe release of victims and ensure justice for the affected families

The community mourns as bandits kill one teacher and abduct staff and students from three local schools

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - Professor Wole Alamu, husband of the abducted school principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele Yawota Community, broke down in tears during Governor Seyi Makinde’s visit to the community to commiserate with affected families.

Legit.ng reports that affected families gathered to plead for urgent intervention after fresh distress videos showed victims appealing for dialogue.The

Husband of abducted Oyo school principal cries during Governor Seyi Makinde's visit. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

The incident has renewed concern over insecurity in Oyo State, especially in rural Ogbomoso communities, where abductions have become a growing fear.

The man’s wife was kidnapped alongside several teachers and pupils by armed bandits in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde was seen consoling Professor Alamu, who could not hold back the tears.

As reported by The Nation, Makinde's visit comes days after bandits invaded and abducted staff and students from three schools in the community.

It was reported that one of the teachers was killed during the kidnapping incident.

Governor Makinde assured residents of his administration’s commitment to securing the safe release of all the victims.

The governor also vowed to bring the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to justice.

Protest rocks Ibadan over kidnapping of teachers, children

Recall that civil society protested in Ibadan, Oyo state, demanding urgent government action for abducted teachers and students.

Reverend Bunmi Thomas emphasised the need for intensified rescue efforts amid growing fears for the The victims' safety.

Oyo government promised active efforts to secure the release of victims following coordinated school abductions by terrorists.

Read more similar stories on Oyo kidnapping:

Abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu, Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that the abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs Alamu, and one of the teachers appeared in very emotional videos from captivity, pleading with the government for urgent rescue.

The principal warned that a military rescue attempt on May 26 had worsened their situation and led to another captive being picked for execution.

Mrs Alamu revealed that the schoolchildren and teachers are currently suffering under the sun and rain as their captors grow impatient.

Source: Legit.ng