Emotional Photos Show Husband of Abducted Oyo School Principal Crying as Makinde Consoles Him
- Professor Wole Alamu broke down during Governor Seyi Makinde's visit following his wife's abduction by armed bandits
- Governor Makinde vowed to secure the safe release of victims and ensure justice for the affected families
- The community mourns as bandits kill one teacher and abduct staff and students from three local schools
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Oyo State - Professor Wole Alamu, husband of the abducted school principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele Yawota Community, broke down in tears during Governor Seyi Makinde’s visit to the community to commiserate with affected families.
Legit.ng reports that affected families gathered to plead for urgent intervention after fresh distress videos showed victims appealing for dialogue.The
The incident has renewed concern over insecurity in Oyo State, especially in rural Ogbomoso communities, where abductions have become a growing fear.
The man’s wife was kidnapped alongside several teachers and pupils by armed bandits in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.
Governor Makinde was seen consoling Professor Alamu, who could not hold back the tears.
As reported by The Nation, Makinde's visit comes days after bandits invaded and abducted staff and students from three schools in the community.
It was reported that one of the teachers was killed during the kidnapping incident.
Governor Makinde assured residents of his administration’s commitment to securing the safe release of all the victims.
The governor also vowed to bring the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to justice.
Protest rocks Ibadan over kidnapping of teachers, children
Recall that civil society protested in Ibadan, Oyo state, demanding urgent government action for abducted teachers and students.
Reverend Bunmi Thomas emphasised the need for intensified rescue efforts amid growing fears for the The victims' safety.
Oyo government promised active efforts to secure the release of victims following coordinated school abductions by terrorists.
Read more similar stories on Oyo kidnapping:
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- “Stop Giving Excuses”: Iyabo Ojo Blows Hot, Sends Strong Message to FG, Army Over Rising Insecurity
- Oyo School Kidnap: What Insecurity Is Doing to the Everyday Lives of Nigerians
- Oyo Schools Attack: Terrorists Give One Condition as Security Forces Continue Search
- Oyo: Breakthrough as Three Suspected Kidnappers Killed in Gun Battle During Rescue Mission
Abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu, Makinde
Legit.ng earlier reported that the abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs Alamu, and one of the teachers appeared in very emotional videos from captivity, pleading with the government for urgent rescue.
The principal warned that a military rescue attempt on May 26 had worsened their situation and led to another captive being picked for execution.
Mrs Alamu revealed that the schoolchildren and teachers are currently suffering under the sun and rain as their captors grow impatient.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.