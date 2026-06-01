Former councillor Godwin Vonga was assassinated while returning home after dropping off his children

Vonga's community is presently in mourning and has called for justice following the former parliamentarian's shocking murder

A political leader strongly condemned the killing and sent a notable message to the grieving community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau - Godwin Vonga, a former councillor who represented Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South local government area (LGA) of Plateau state, has been reportedly assassinated.

As reported on Monday, June 1, by Vanguard, Vonga, who also held the traditional title of Magaji of Timshat, was attacked on Sunday night, May 31, while returning home after taking his children to Mabudi following the school break. The sad incident happened along the Timshat–Mabudi road.

Gunmen kill former Plateau councillor Godwin Vonga as Governor Caleb Mutfwang faces renewed security concerns. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Tears as Vonga is ambushed, killed

Community sources disclosed that the deceased had travelled from Timshat to Mabudi to drop off his children, who had spent the holiday at home, before the incident occurred. He was said to have been ambushed and murdered by unknown assailants while heading back to Timshat.

A resident of the community, Nanbol Pirfa, stated that the killing had thrown Timshat and neighbouring communities into mourning, describing Vonga as a respected leader and public servant.

Pirfa said:

“The entire community is in shock. He was well known and respected by many people. We pray that those responsible are identified and brought to justice."

Plateau council boss decries killing

Meanwhile, Nanfa Alhassan Nbin, the chairman of Langtang South LGA, condemned the killing, describing it as barbaric, unacceptable, and unfortunate.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Butko Bako Iliya, the chairman expressed dismay over the incident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the people of Timshat, and the entire Langtang South community.

He vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice, warning criminal elements operating in the area to desist or face the full weight of the law, while urging residents to remain calm and support ongoing security investigations.

The photos of the slain former councillor can be viewed below in the Facebook post:

Legit.ng reports that Plateau state has experienced a severe and ongoing surge in violence, with a recent wave of attacks sweeping through rural communities in LGAs like Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu. Gunmen have targeted farming villages, disrupted social and mining activities, and displaced thousands.

In response, the state government has deployed security forces, imposed curfews in affected areas, and banned public roadblocks to prevent further unrest.

Efforts to get comments from police officials in Plateau on the reported fatal attack on Vonga were unsuccessful.

Efforts to obtain comments from Plateau police authorities on the reported killing of Godwin Vonga were unsuccessful. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Read more Plateau state news:

Islamic cleric assassinated in Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alfa Iliasu, said to be a prominent cleric in Ilesha-Baruba, Baruten local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, was assassinated.

Community leaders confirmed that the cleric, who was widely respected across Baruten and neighbouring communities, was killed under controversial circumstances.

Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, a former chairman of Baruten LGA, said preliminary reports indicated that the attack occurred while Quranic lessons were ongoing at the cleric’s residence.

Source: Legit.ng