Portable has now included Wizkid in his rant while dragging Davido on his social media platform

A video made the rounds of the Zazu star begging the Star Boy for a music feature while noting that he is also 001, like Davido

Portable’s request was met with a series of reactions, with netizens calling him entitled for wanting to work with his senior colleagues

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has now dragged Ayo Balogun ‘Wizkid’ into his drama with David Adeleke ‘Davido’.

Recall that the Zazu crooner went on a heated online rant where he rubbished Davido, leading to the DMW boss unfollowing him on Instagram.

A video made the rounds from Portable’s Instagram live session, during which he blasted his senior colleague. The video captured him involving Wizkid in the drama.

In the clip, the Zazu star wondered if he wasn’t big enough for Wizkid not to grant his request for a music feature. According to Portable, he is also a big star, and if the Star Boy had featured him on a song, he wouldn’t have to beg people like Davido for collaborations.

Not stopping there, the Tony Montana star maintained that he is also an 001 in the industry and that he is made.

He said:

“Am I not blown enough? Baba Nla are you not proud of me? Wizkid are you not proud of me? I’m your brother, see colour colour for my head. Am I small? Make Baba Nla give me a car to drive and a music feature nau! Ahnahn! If Baba Nla had given me a feature and helped me, would I be begging all these people? You better know what you are doing o, who don big don big. I am also an 001, there’s nothing I want, who get God get everything, nothing I want wey I no get.”

Netizens react as Portable begs Wiz for feature

The video of Portable begging Wizkid for a music feature while dragging Davido got some Nigerians dropping hot takes. Read some of them below:

Stephany_iwuoha:

‘I thought you all used to praise this guy and said “he’s real,he’s real”. What’s with all these comments about him being ungrateful una never see anything,portable wey dey craze.”

petitbossofabuja:

“If wizkid give you verse make I know wetin cause am .”

Mrsdebs_:

“Portable your entitlement mentality stinks.”

Hameedahadayi:

“Beggi beggi shamless boi… who u don help for street. Always begging and being rude to hs helpers.”

Igabrielym:

“Asking wizkid is the wrongest move , you just created a registered No , and wizkid is no that stupid to ever future you again since it will automatically look like it's because you fell out with davido, lastly portable is a very deceitful person, see how he instantly wants to buy a new brand and favour to stay afloat.”

blessyy_blessyn:

“I trust wizkid he won’t even reply Wetin concern cool music wit razz music .”

Tesmilly_05:

“You don f up. Wizkid no fit feature you lie lie, na the person wey fit manage feature you so naim you dey drag oga you go too old.”

iam_qweenochuwa:

“Portable please i beg you in the name of God, Leave BIG WIZ out of the fight btw you and Davido... Leave my Machala alone in peace.”

E_hironome:

“How wizkid go feature you with the way you Dey like this.”

T3stworld_officiel:

“Na only Baba God this guy never drag.”

mummy_b3:

“Only u Dey fight,Zlatan,Saida Boj,Davido n 70 others .”

