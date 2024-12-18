Verydarkman (VDM) has shared his displeasure at how Burna Boy handled his issue with his colleague Speed Darlington

While noting that he would not have gone too far with keeping him in a police cell for long, he added that Speed Darlington was not without blame

The social critic used the opportunity to warn individuals who have the habit of defaming others

Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the stay of singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, in police custody for defaming his colleague Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Reports from his lawyers suggest that he may spend Christmas and the New Year behind bars, and VDM noted that he had made enquiries about the case of Akpi, as the singer is fondly called.

VDM recalled how he was arrested, and judges were not on duty to hear his case. This often leads to the prolonged stay of the accused in police custody. He noted that issues like this arise when there are plans to keep the accused behind bars for a longer period.

VDM shares take on Speed Darlington

The 30-year-old social critic blamed Speed Darlington for speaking ill of Burna Boy. Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpi shaded Burna Boy and speculated that he had bedroom activities with American rapper P. Diddy before he was given his Grammy Award.

VDM said Akpi should be more cautious and that it was a lesson for others who want to defame others, including himself. He also tackled the Last Last crooner for taking Akpi's arrest too far, considering that he sings against oppression. Nevertheless, he said he understood the singer lost some deals because of Akpi's constant attacks on his personality.

According to VeryDarkMan, he has spoken to some people and Speed Darlington would likely get his freedom on Thursday, December 18, 2024, after a judge grants him bail.

Watch VDM's video below:

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues public statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, had issued a public statement about his client’s issues with Burna Boy.

After Speedy’s release from detention, his legal counsel explained what transpired between the two music stars.

The press statement soon drew the attention of Nigerians after it was posted online, raising mixed reactions.

