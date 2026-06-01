A fan of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly lost her life while helping to make preparations for his funeral

Details about her activities in the group and how she has been helping with the funeral plane were stated

Fans were thrown into mourning after learning of her passing, with many offering prayers for the repose of her soul

One of Alexx Ekubo's loyal fans has reportedly lost her life while preparing for the actor's funeral.

The movie industry was thrown into mourning a few weeks ago after the family of the late actor announced his demise.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's fan club member dies while planning actor's burial. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@cusinbyhgbackup

Source: Instagram

He had reportedly battled cancer quietly and kept his condition away from most of his friends and colleagues until his death.

In a post shared on his fan page, the death of Matilda, one of the late actor's loyal fans, was announced. According to the post, Matilda had been actively serving as a link between the Ekubo family and the actor's fans.

More details emerge about Matilda

Sharing more details, the post stated that Matilda was one of the pioneers of Alexx Ekubo's fan club and was fondly called "Iyá Ibadan" by the movie star during his live sessions.

Matilda was described as a kind, committed, and selfless person during her lifetime. She had also been communicating with the late actor's family and coordinating with members of his fan base.

Alexx Ekubo continues mourning him after his fan's death. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, while making arrangements with the actor's family regarding his funeral programme, she reportedly lost her life last week.

It remains unclear whether she was involved in an accident before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Fans react to Matilda's demise

Fans were thrown into mourning following the sad news and joined the group in grieving her death.

Many prayed for the repose of her soul, while others asked that she greet Alexx Ekubo when she meets him in heaven.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Matilda

Here are comments below:

@lusciouzhair wrote:

"Matilda you and Alexx should take care of each other for us."

@life.with.midey reacted:

"Hmmmm…. I'm still in denial with all of this, can't process it at all… I need someone to slap me hard to process all this, trying to cry, but I can't, my head is full of why, how, and what… I went into shock yesterday…. All of this hurt badly. Rest well sis."

@didemisola shared:

"Cheerful, brilliant and hardworking Tilda as you are fondly called. Rest among the angels, Matilda. May God comfort your family and be a mother to your adorable children.

@cemocafiycafemnjoli reacted:

"Goodness. Not again. Ugh. Rip. Tell Alexx hi for us sis."

@bambi_fith wrote:

"To think that she was actively planning towards his burial and now has gone to join him/ I bet that even Alexx would be shocked to see her, because what?? This is unbelievable! What exactly is this life??? People, please we don’t need to wait for a pastor to come and preach to us to embrace salvation o. We all need to, because nobody knows the time or the hour we will leave here, so let’s all stay ready."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng