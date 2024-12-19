Singer Rude Boy of the defunct P-Square of the music group has shared how his fans in Uganda welcomed him

The artiste is set to perform in the African country and he opened up on the date he would thrill his fans

Some people were excited about the news and they hailed him, however, others were not pleased that he was not with his twin brother Mr P

Singer Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy has landed in Uganda for his show which has been billed to hold on Friday, December 21, 2024.

Some Ugandan fans were at the airport to welcome the Reason With Me hitmaker, who was part of the music group P-Square. They cheered him and gave him a bouquet of flower.

He was excited about the forthcoming show as he was ushered into a car. His fans admitted that the singer was loved and other nations are fond of honouring Nigerian celebs at their events.

However, other fans of P-Square asked Rude Boy the whereabouts of his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P. Recall that Rude Boy had said he doesn't want to continue doing music with his brother because he composes most of the group's songs. In his words, he does not want money to work while baboon should eat.

See Rude Boy's video and performance date in the slides below:

Reactions to Rude Boy's reception in Uganda

Check out some of the reactions as Rude Boy gets a grand reception in Uganda below:

@anonymousogb4ig:

"Why you no dey carry your brother along?"

@houzeiphat_moro:

"The undisputed king of music is loved everywhere, not only in Nigeria."

@stimulated.co:

"Having the ability to grow and be at peace in the same environment that tested you is why your magic is different."

@official_singlelady:

"We need Wizkid Day in Nigeria."

@vgbgceo:

"This used to be for you and your brother."

@emceeze_knackit:

"The love they show in other countries to creative people is top-notch."

@chymalexx

"King Rudy dey do international from one country to the other while Peter dey do local for one lounge for Lagos say him dey winning season lolz."

Rude Boy flaunts video of his performance

