Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have surged again, with households facing higher costs for both 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders in April 2026

The National Bureau of Statistics reports that Lagos and Katsina recorded the highest prices, while Anambra and Ogun offered the lowest

Rising global energy costs, exchange rate pressures and supply shortages continue to drive the persistent increases, leaving many families struggling to cope

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has published its Cooking Gas Price Watch for April 2026, showing a sharp rise in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across Nigeria.

The average price of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose from N7,655.73 in March to N8,706.93 in April. This marks a 13.73 per cent increase month-on-month.

Cooking gas prices in Nigeria rise sharply as households struggle with higher costs for 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders. Photo credit: Wirestock/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

On a year-on-year basis, the price climbed by 10.42 per cent compared to N7,855.60 recorded in April 2025.

For larger cylinders, the average retail price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 13.89 per cent, moving from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026. Year-on-year, this was a 10.43 per cent rise from N20,268.06 in April 2025.

Reasons behind rising LPG prices

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) linked the surge to supply shortages. Cooking gas now sells between N1,500 and N1,700 per kilogram, while marketers pay between N25.2 million and N26.2 million for a 20-metric-tonne truck of LPG.

Experts highlight several contributing factors including global energy prices, exchange rate volatility, and supply distribution challenges. The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has also disrupted imports, pushing global LPG benchmarks higher.

Energy analyst Chris Mordi explained: “Temporary shortages at depots, inadequate storage infrastructure and high logistics costs continue to affect product availability and retail prices in spite of improvements in local production.”

Impact on Nigerian households

With prices climbing, many Nigerians are turning back to charcoal and firewood. Stakeholders warn this could undermine Nigeria’s progress toward cleaner and more sustainable energy use. Citizens have urged the Federal Government to intervene and stabilise prices to ease household burdens.

States with highest and lowest cooking gas prices

5kg Cylinder Prices

Lagos recorded the highest average price at N9,745.10, followed by Nasarawa at N9,451.70 and Bayelsa at N9,422.74. Anambra had the lowest price at N7,204.76, followed by Ondo at N7,239.49 and Ogun at N7,825.75.

12.5kg Cylinder Prices

Katsina recorded the highest average retail price at N25,596.71, followed by Kogi at N24,558.25 and Gombe at N24,438.97. The lowest price was in Ogun at N19,564.36, followed by Bauchi at N20,178.87 and Anambra at N20,511.90.

Regional analysis

The North-West recorded the highest average retail price for 5kg at N9,025.07 and 12.5kg at N23,276.95. The North-East followed with an average of N8,847.16 for 5kg. The North-Central recorded N22,865.29 for 12.5kg. The South-East had the lowest average retail price for both 5kg at N8,224.37 and 12.5kg at N21,060.92.

Global energy prices, exchange rate volatility and supply shortages continue to drive the persistent increase in LPG costs. Photo credit: BrianScantlebury/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Dangote refinery reduces petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-depot petrol price to N1,250, a decision widely anticipated amid declining global crude oil prices. The new price is a N25 per litre reduction from N1,275 per litre, as the refinery reclaims its position as the cheapest source of petrol for marketers.

Source: Legit.ng