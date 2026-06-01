Humanity faces a fragile future, with scientists warning that Earth’s population of 8.3 billion could halve by 2064 under extreme conditions

New research suggests that climate collapse, pandemics, global conflict or resource shortages could sharply reduce the planet’s carrying capacity

While not a forecast, the study highlights how sensitive global population dynamics are to sudden environmental and social shocks

Earth’s population currently stands at 8.3 billion people – but experts caution that it could crash within the next 40 years.

Researchers from the University of Milan say that, in a worst–case scenario, humanity could be halved by the year 2064.

Global population faces risk as scientists warn of halving by 2064. Photo credit: Bill Ross/GettyImages

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The study, published in the journal Chaos, Solitons & Fractals, warns that climate collapse, pandemics, global conflict or resource shortages could trigger a sudden drop in Earth’s carrying capacity.

“The most provocative part of our paper explores hypothetical future scenarios,” the researchers explained. “We modelled what could happen if major environmental crises abruptly imposed severe carrying–capacity limits on Earth.”

Under their conservative worst–case assumption, Earth’s sustainable capacity could fall to around two billion people. This would mean the maximum number of people the planet could support indefinitely would be just a quarter of today’s population.

Mathematical modelling of human growth

The team analysed 12,000 years of human population growth, creating a mathematical equation that accurately reproduced major growth patterns from the Neolithic era to modern times.

They found that while current trends remain relatively stable, the model shows how sensitive population dynamics are to abrupt environmental changes. “In a scenario where carrying–capacity constraints suddenly become abruptly active, (our equation) predicts a rapid population decline,” they wrote.

Revisiting past predictions

The model revisits the famous “doomsday” prediction made in 1960, which claimed humanity would face extinction on Friday November 13, 2026, due to runaway growth.

Fertility rates declined globally, avoiding that trajectory, but the researchers warn that similar mathematical risks could reappear under certain conditions.

Fertility rates and future risks

Last year, a study suggested that populations may need a fertility rate of 2.7 children per woman to avoid long–term extinction – higher than the previous estimate of 2.1.

In the UK, the average stands at 1.41 children per woman.

In the US, it is slightly higher at 1.62.

Falling fertility rates raise concerns about too few younger people to support ageing populations, pay taxes, and sustain healthcare and pension systems.

Elon Musk’s warning on population collapse

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has long warned about population collapse caused by declining birth rates. Musk, who has 14 children, has said: “always banging the baby drum.”

He argues that low birth rates could lead to fewer workers, increased debt, strained healthcare and pension systems, and even social unrest. He has described it as the “greatest risk to the future of civilisation.”

See the TikTok video below:

Fertility decline continues worldwide, raising concerns for future generations. Photo credit: Fotograzia/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

New earth with conditions suitable for people found

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a finding published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics recently, a 'super-Earth' planet was found outside of the solar system that could have conditions suitable for life.

According to experts at the University of Oxford, the planet known as HD 20794 d has a mass six times greater than Earth's and orbits within the 'habitable zone' of a star similar to the sun.

Source: Legit.ng