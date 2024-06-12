Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has once again found himself in some murky waters as he takes on his colleague Zlatan

Days after spending time with his senior colleague, Portable went on social media to blast Zlatan for trying to create discord between him and the former DMW boss

Portable slammed Zlatan for calling in during his dinner date with Davido and poisoning OBO's intentions with him

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently went on his Instagram Live to address some issues about his dinner date with Davido.

The singer, who is in the United States of America on a music tour, spoke about his colleague Zlatan Ibile and what he did during his dinner date with Davido.

Controversial singer Portable calls out Zlatan Ibile over a video call he made to Davido during his dinner date with the former DMW boss. Photo credit: @davido/@portablebaeby/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Portable accused Zlatan of trying to poison Davido against him; he also slammed the Zanku crooner for making unfounded claims about him during a video chat with Davido.

He stated that it was wrong of Zlatan to call Davido during their dinner date. Zazu further noted that if everyone behaved the same way he did to him, would he have gotten the opportunity to work with Wizkid?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable warns Zlatan

During the Live session, the Street-pop singer warned Zlatan about meddling in his business. He also shared how Davido accused him of working with Dammy Krane and refused to take back the tobacco he gave him.

He noted that Davido's attitude towards him changed completely immediately after Zlatan called in.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions as Portable calls out Zlatan and Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video:

@olamideabimbola13:

"You fit talk am for him presence?"

@badmuskhal2940:

"Zlatan no wan make Portable take his place for Davido’s heart. Zlatan know Wetin e dey do."

@clemen_bayo:

"Don't worry portable nobody can stop your shine."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Omo Davido’s steeze later dropped to -50%."

@stone_tizzy_12:

"Zlatan na men hope you remember before capping shiit online we go run bad give you men dey which kind Eiye you do."

@mayorsoj:

"Person way dey chill with Skepta na him zlatan dey tell say make he behave himself because he dey with Davido??"

@reenumi:

"If he no blow, them no go mingle with am. Facts."

@___reina_doll:

"Make we no lie nothing concern Zlatan."

@dacfrickwon:

"This is the problem with most Nigerian artist, looking down on one another. Portable is one person you don’t need to pull down. His hustling for him self, so why do Zlatan want to put sand sand for him garry? That’s wickedness and trying to blacklist his name."

@shakar_el:

"Dem help you but you no wan make them help another person lol … Ndi Uwa."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng