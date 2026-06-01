Atiku Abubakar challenges Wike's claims about ADC's electoral viability in Rivers State

He emphasises the independent mindset of Rivers voters against dictating political outcomes

Atiku points to growing opposition strength amid rising national concerns over economic issues

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has responded sharply to comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over projections concerning the 2027 general elections in Rivers state.

Wike had earlier claimed that Atiku and the ADC would struggle to secure even 10 per cent of votes in the state, while also insisting that his political alliance would dominate the governorship race in 2027.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar responds to Nyesom Wike’s claims on Rivers State elections. Photo credit: @GovWike/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

The remarks were made at a weekend event in Rivers state involving supporters of the Rainbow Coalition ahead of the next general elections, Punch reported.

Atiku dismisses vote prediction claims

Reacting through a statement issued on Monday, June 1, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said electoral outcomes could not be predetermined by any individual.

He insisted that voters in Rivers State remained politically aware and capable of making independent choices.

Atiku also argued that no amount of influence or political control could override the will of the electorate, Leadersip reported.

“Rivers votes are not your property. The people of Rivers State are not political slaves. They are intelligent, independent-minded Nigerians who will make their choices based on the realities confronting them and the future they desire for their children,” the statement read.

He further maintained that no political actor could dictate electoral outcomes in a democratic setting.

“No individual, regardless of influence or access to federal power, can dictate how an entire state will vote,” he added.

ADC source speaks on Atiku's running mate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh details have emerged on how the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to choose his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Sources within the party say the former vice-president has left the decision to the ADC's leadership and statutory organs, rather than making a unilateral choice.

Source: Legit.ng