Nigerian street pop act Portable has reacted to his senior colleague Tiwa Savage's recent pictures on the internet

Legit.ng recalls that the Afrobeats songstress held down the internet days ago with a photograph of her wearing pants

Following that, Zazu shared how the viral photo made him feel as he sent a memo to the mother of one

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has taken a hot swipe at his senior colleague Tiwa Savage.

The controversial act spoke of his admiration towards the Afrobeats diva.

Portable salivates about Tiwa Savage's sultry picture. Credit: @tiwasavage, @poertablebaeby

Source: Instagram

This came after the mother of one posted images of herself wearing only white pants alongside a short yellow top underwear.

Zazu, during a recent TikTok live, pointed out that he saw the sultry picture and spoke lustfully about what he intends to do to her in the bedroom.

While referring to the songstress as Mummy, the Brotherhood singer reflected on his younger days. He claimed that he grew up listening to Tiwa's music and admiring her as a role model.

He also spoke about his first meeting with the Water and Garri hitmaker and narrated the excitement he felt in his body the moment they hugged.

Portable went on to acknowledge that Tiwa's latest photographs had sparked his sexual desire and that if she continues to torment the internet with such sensual displays, he may feel tempted to approach her for some "bedroom relations".

Watch him talk in the post below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

iced_mahndi:

"If say na Beyoncé wear this or a foreigne musician that is also tiwa age that wore Pant you go dey waw like cat ,portable your head is not correct."

sweetestofall_berries:

"You see why you should not associate with touts."

ada_king62:

"I love her personality so much, but her dressing sense this days is becoming something else for her age."

cutie_aby:

"Aunty tiwa they said you should be tying wrapper as a musician for photo shoot oooo."

lposh_cosmetics:

"Its either this guy is very smart on how to stay relevant or he’s extremely uncultured, rude."

Portable climbs VIP table, AC at event

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable had fans and netizens confused for a moment after he was spotted at an event.

During his performance, the Zazu gang leader left the stage to climb a table filled with dignitaries.

After that, he was moved by the energy of musical blare as he hopped on an air conditioner stand in the event hall.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

