Nigerian singer Davido has finally dropped some words online since Wizkid called him out

Recall that the Ojuelgba hitmaker has kept the internet buzzing with the series of insults thrown at the OBO crooner

In a cryptic post, the former DMW executive shared stunning images and a terse caption which triggered reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has finally made a post since the recent heated episode involving him and his colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid has been on a social media tirade against Davido as he hurled shades at the Fem crooner and his crew members, including his beloved uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state.

The former DMW executive has not directly spoken about the insults his perceived rival hurled at him, but his recent Instagram post seemingly addressed the issue.

In the new post, OBO, as he is fondly called, urged people to remain true to their craft and be resilient in their journey.

The Timeless singer emphasized the importance of helping and supporting others as one progresses.

Sharing dazzling pictures of himself, Davido wrote:

“Stay authentic to your craft, resilient on your journey, and lift others along with you. Be the Standout Swift.

“Are you ready to soar together? #BeTheStandOutSwift.”

See his post below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aji_anje:

Chioma don teach Davido Silence.. couple goals."

harjee_watchplace:

Wetin you do no good true true.. why you go get that plenty followers and so hardworking as a man kid?? Hence making big brands give you endorsement that they suppose give witchKID. Bro you will keep rising as you’ve always been lifting others, you deserve all the good things you’ve got!!."

the0rat0r:

"I will translate this English to what he actually meant - "Stay Authentic to your craft"- you don dey do wetin no bring you to fame. "Resilient on your journey" - Baba you don dey lose guard, motor goo soon crash."Lift others along with you" - who you don help?. That's his response to Wizkid. "

ada_chelsea:

"I’m telling you silence is the best answer to people who like to talk their brain out when they tire they go shutup."

___marilyn.zee:

"Davido, we love how big your heart is! Continue to stay true to yourself."

iam_gucci21:

"Wizkid nor go understand the message, they gat explain to am."

Wizkid claims Davido not his industry rival

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid shared more details of what he thought about his colleague Davido.

The Superstar crooner also explained why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.

