Portable has reacted to the call-out made by Verydarkman about his attitude at Felebration as he shares his own side of the story

The singer had been accused of beating an artist at Felebration and VDM gave him a stern warning

In the video made by Portable, he said that VDM should ask of him in Maraba, an area in Abuja

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the allegation made against him by Martin Vincent Otse, also known as VDM.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had called Portable out and shared a video of him beating up an upcoming artist in the toilet at Felebration.

Portable replies VDM with video.

Source: Instagram

In his response to the call-out, Portable bragged of having a voice in Abuja, most especially in Maraba area. He added that VDM should go and ask of him at the area. He warned the TikToker that he was going to deal with him.

Portable speaks about artist

In the recording, the Zeh Nation boss noted that the artist in question was with him before he sent him away. He explained that the young singer collected money for four shows and ran away with it.

Portable added that he bought a phone for the artist, but the young man will go to his show and be acting on his behave.

Recall that this is not the first time that Portable and Verydarkman will be at logger heads.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@adebayo.abiola.169:

"For real life Potable no get wahala becos he go find way to beg VDM if the matter done dey get serious more than he thinks... U go prison u no collect cloth No be with VDM oooo

@trackloaded:

"If you no like portable again like this comment."

@cowboy_babsheriff:

"Human rights lawyers should be mobilized against you for the battery of that poor man. They should make sure he sues you. You should be sued for N200m and charged to court for that dehumanizing act."

@omograce_outfit:

"Wahsla wahala."

@ultradalyrical:

"Badoo go don regret."

@1akimbilly:

"New music tonight: Cripple ye make VDM mean you first you go know why bob use night wan leave Nigeria."

@frosh_money001:

"Maraba boys no sabi you oo, so be careful were you want put head make u no go jam Agbako."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that he had been invited to Diddy's party before during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

His video generated uproar in the comment section as fans aired their opinion about what Portable.

