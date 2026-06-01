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Breaking: Bauchi Gov Breaks Silence Over Claims Of Becoming Jonathan's Running Mate in 2027
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Breaking: Bauchi Gov Breaks Silence Over Claims Of Becoming Jonathan's Running Mate in 2027

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed denies reports linking him to Goodluck Jonathan’s alleged 2027 running mate slot
  • He insists his political focus remains on contesting the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the APM platform
  • The governor describes the speculation about his defection to PDP and vice-presidential ambition as inaccurate and unfounded

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Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has dismissed reports suggesting he is being considered as a running mate to former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor made the clarification amid speculation that he could leave the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as part of an emerging political arrangement linked to Jonathan's reported presidential ambition.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed refutes claims linking him to Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 running mate speculation.
Bala Mohammed denies speculation that he is linked to Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 running mate selection. Photo credit: @NuhuSada0
Source: Twitter

Bala rejects vice-presidential speculation

Responding to the reports, Mohammed said claims about his involvement in any vice-presidential discussions were inaccurate and should not be taken seriously.

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He stated that his political attention remains fixed on contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the APM.

“Thank you for your interest in my political aspirations. However, for the sake of clarity, my focus remains firmly on contesting for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM),” he said.

The governor added that reports suggesting he was pursuing a different political path were unfounded.

“Any reports suggesting a different political course should be disregarded as speculative and inaccurate,” Mohammed stated.

Rumours followed reports of possible alliance

The governor's reaction came after reports circulated that he could be on the verge of leaving the APM for the PDP and was being considered as a potential running mate to Jonathan ahead of the next presidential election.

The reports fuelled speculation within political circles, particularly amid ongoing discussions about possible alliances and realignments ahead of the 2027 polls.

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Breaking: Wike silent as Turaki-led PDP announces Jonathan as 2027 presidential candidate

Peter Obi meets Bala

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, is currently holding a closed-door meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed at the Bauchi State Government House.

The closed-door meeting centred on Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Goodluck JonathanBala Mohammed
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