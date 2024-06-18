Nigerian singer Portable got netizens talking as he continued dragging his senior colleague Davido

Recall that the musicians had a flamboyant moment in Atlanta, US, courtesy of the Timeless hitmaker

Zazu, in a recent video, broke down the events of their hangout as he allegedly started things the former DMW boss did against him while in America

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has resumed dragging his senior colleague Davido,

In a recent video trending on the social media space, Portable alleged that the former DMW executive ripped him and used him to trend on social media.

Portable made new demands from Davido following their Atlanta hang out.

Source: Instagram

Davido hosted Portable in an exclusive dinner in Atlanta, United States.

However, Portable returned to accuse the singer of providing him terrible advise while in America.

He made several claims about their meeting that caused the Timeless hitmaker to unfollow him on Instagram, escalating Portable's fury.

In the new video, the Brotherhood croomer claimed that Davido ripped him off and merely used him to trend.

According to him, OBO should have given him a feature instead of utilising him to get clout.

He claimed to be a 'superstar' and that Davido should have paid him $10,000 (N15m) for the photographs and moments they shared.

"Davido ripped me, he only used me to trend. You didn't Give me any Money or Verse, And you then Posted me that is a Superstar, I used First Class to travel to the America."

Watch the clip below:

Portable stirs reactions with claims against Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetylyx_official:

"He ripped you? The gift he gave you nko? Or the dinner he invited you for did you pay for it? Make Una Dey tell this guy truth sometimes."

tufab:

"Portable this isn’t cruise. Know when to stop. He don mad finish, nobody dy to tell am. Cause what’s this. Omo."

iyanshawty:

"Just see the reason why he is vexing… So if someone invites you to chill, they must give you money in return?That is his definition of rip? Omo nawa."

avalonokpe:

"I've said it times without number; this guy needs help! Person wey suppose dey rehab or something, some people dey take him misbehaviour as their own industry standards. Na our bloggers I blame pass, na dem be the main people wey dey enable am. He has successfully moved from being a musician to a nuisance. I bet, none of una wey dey hail am dey stream him music. Person dey mad dey go, we dey call am cruise."

mr_hyenana:

"Na ‘GOD’ be that letter G wey Dey inside Grace.. Once pride enter body & the G commot ,All other g’s (friends) go pick RACE . Stay Humble Ode."

celebrity.of.lagos:

"They can’t drag POPSY LIKE THIS."

jiggysliit_:

"Davido used you to trend? Davido posted you on his page with over 30million followers and still played your music and posted it! Mad."

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Who are the women sleeping with this tin????? Because jesssssssssssss."

Portable gives reasons for bashing Davido

The controversial artist was in a calmer state following the series of outbursts he directed at Afrobeats star Davido.

The following morning, after the heated online episode, Portable was seen in the comfort of a front yard. The singer, who is currently in America, had a better appearance.

He composed a new song on the spot to convey his mental state and noted that he didn't have pride but wouldn't waste his time regarding those who didn't regard him.

