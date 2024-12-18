Bovi Shares How Abstinence Affects Ladies and Pregnancy: "They Married as Teenagers in the Bible"
- Comedian Bovi has shared his take on people who abstain from bedroom activities before they get married
- Speaking about celibacy, the comedian noted that people in the Bible days got married as teenagers
- He also spoke about how abstinence affects ladies, and his video caused mixed reactions among social media users
Comedian and actor Abovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, has opened up about his thoughts on abstinence among women. He said that because society preaches shame a lot, people are advised to keep themselves for marriage.
He added that women who keep themselves without indulging in bedroom activities are at a disadvantage as it affects their chances of getting pregnant later in life.
In an interview with the Honest Bunch podcast, the funnyman advised individuals to do whatever their body pushes them to do.
The father of three referred back to the Bible, and he stated that people back then used to get married as teenagers.
Yul Edochie shows how 2024 treated him and his second wife Judy Austin, netizens react: "Pretending"
His statements have since caused a buzz on social media as netizens have given different opinions. The majority disagreed with him.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Bovi criticises abstinence
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bovi's take on abstinence before marriage below:
@keni_willz:
"Na wa. People desperately looking for ways to justify their actions. All I know is that the word of God stands. And all of us will be judged according to our deeds on earth (by mind and by actions)."
@maria_esang:
"Being active in the bedroom not doesn't inherently affect fertility. Unless you plan on having a baby from a young age. This argument has zero argument."
@iam_supaboi:
"Dr Bovi go lead una astray o."
@mpmabi:
"Evangelist Bovi in the building. Be listening and feeding your souls with nonsense… Ye shall know the truth… complete it."
Bovi fires back at critics
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bovi had reacted to the netizens criticising him because he said he does not beat his children.
The funnyman narrated how his son broke his three televisions, but he did not beat him, and this triggered netizens to lambast him.
Bovi revealed that his son has a speech impediment, but it did not stop netizens from accusing him of being a bad parent.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Contact: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng