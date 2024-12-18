Comedian Bovi has shared his take on people who abstain from bedroom activities before they get married

Speaking about celibacy, the comedian noted that people in the Bible days got married as teenagers

He also spoke about how abstinence affects ladies, and his video caused mixed reactions among social media users

Comedian and actor Abovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, has opened up about his thoughts on abstinence among women. He said that because society preaches shame a lot, people are advised to keep themselves for marriage.

He added that women who keep themselves without indulging in bedroom activities are at a disadvantage as it affects their chances of getting pregnant later in life.

Bovi blames the society for how people keep themselves for marriage. Image credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

In an interview with the Honest Bunch podcast, the funnyman advised individuals to do whatever their body pushes them to do.

The father of three referred back to the Bible, and he stated that people back then used to get married as teenagers.

His statements have since caused a buzz on social media as netizens have given different opinions. The majority disagreed with him.

Reactions as Bovi criticises abstinence

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bovi's take on abstinence before marriage below:

@keni_willz:

"Na wa. People desperately looking for ways to justify their actions. All I know is that the word of God stands. And all of us will be judged according to our deeds on earth (by mind and by actions)."

@maria_esang:

"Being active in the bedroom not doesn't inherently affect fertility. Unless you plan on having a baby from a young age. This argument has zero argument."

@iam_supaboi:

"Dr Bovi go lead una astray o."

@mpmabi:

"Evangelist Bovi in the building. Be listening and feeding your souls with nonsense… Ye shall know the truth… complete it."

Bovi fires back at critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bovi had reacted to the netizens criticising him because he said he does not beat his children.

The funnyman narrated how his son broke his three televisions, but he did not beat him, and this triggered netizens to lambast him.

Bovi revealed that his son has a speech impediment, but it did not stop netizens from accusing him of being a bad parent.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng