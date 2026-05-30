Yoruba movie veteran Fesogboye Oyewole has passed away, with the heartbreaking news first shared by actor Mr Latin.

The late actor’s family confirmed that he died on Friday, May 29, 2026, and announced burial plans in Ibadan

His passing comes barely days after Nollywood mourned actor Patrick Okoye, deepening grief in the movie industry

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning once again following the death of veteran Yoruba actor Fesogboye Oyewole.

News of his passing first surfaced online after his colleague and popular actor, Mr Latin, made the announcement on Facebook.

Feso Oyewole died on Friday, May 29, 2026. Photos: Feso Oyewole

Source: Instagram

“GOOD NIGHT UNCLE FESO,” he wrote.

Not long after, the late actor’s family released an official statement confirming the painful development.

According to the statement, Fesogboye Oyewole died on Friday, May 29, 2026.

While the cause of his death was not made public, the family expressed gratitude to Allah for the life he lived and prayed for eternal peace.

In the statement released to the public, the family described the late actor as a beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, and uncle.

The statement read:

“With complete submission to the will of Allah (SWT), we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother and uncle, Comrade Baniyamin Fesogboye Oyewole, who returned to his Creator on Friday, 29th May, 2026. We thank Allah for the life He granted him and pray that He forgives his shortcomings, expands his grave, illuminates it with His mercy, and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

The family also announced that his Janazah and burial arrangements would take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

According to the statement, the burial will hold at his residence in Oke Orogbo, Lalupon, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oyewole’s passing has added to the grief hanging over Nollywood this week.

His death comes shortly after reports confirmed the passing of actor Patrick Okoye.

Read Mr Latin's post here:

Fans mourn actor Fesogboye Oyewole

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Adekunle Olayeni commented:

"Haaaa....this is devastating. I pray Allah to comfort you and the family and also grant Baba eternal rest."

Bilikis Omolara Fasasi reacted:

"May Allah accept his return, forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave and grant him Al jannah firdaus."

Feyisetan Hamzaah reacted:

"May Allah accept his return, and grant him aljana friadous." Abdul-Hafeez Adesina commented: "May Allah swt forgive him his sins accept his worship, expand his grave, illuminate his grave nd reward him Aljanat firdaos."

Ademola Tajudeen Azeez commented:

"Mr oyewole good night Allah will grant you aljanat fridaw you came you served we means you for good from Mr azeez ademola."

Olarinade Ganiyu said:

"May almighty Allah grant baba aljanah fridaus and protect, guide, care for the families and friends left behind. Once again on behalf of my family we commiserate with your family on this painful exit. Walahi Allah knows best pls take heart my dear sister and it's my prayer that Allah will strengthen you to take care of ur younger ones bihizinilahi Amin."

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng