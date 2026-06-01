The CBN has further extended the compliance date for geo-fencing in the PoS business

The acceptable PoS operational radius has also been extended from 10 metres to 70 metres

The apex bank said the policy is to enhance transaction traceability and control fraud in the payments space

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted banks and payment service providers more time to implement mandatory geo-fencing of Points-of-Sale (PoS) terminals, extending the compliance deadline to August 1, 2026.

CBN widens PoS geo-fence radius by 600% to ease implementation. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a circular signed by Rakiya Mohammed, the Director of the Payments System Supervision Department, the apex bank revealed that, following discussions with the industry over operational issues arising from the rollout of the policy, the permitted geo-fence radius for PoS machines has also been increased from 10m to 70m.

The apex bank said the 600% increase in the operational radius for PoS terminals will provide operators with greater flexibility, improve monitoring of terminal usage, and help reduce fraud risks while preserving the original objective of the policy.

What to know about geo-fencing

The geo-fencing initiative, an undertaking aimed at reinforcing the regulator’s oversight of the country's rapidly expanding digital payment system, stipulates that the PoS terminals would only function in designated, agreed upon locations; therefore, allowing regulators and banks to keep a better track of the machines and thus reducing cases of financial crime such as fraud, identity theft, etc.

In August 2025, the CBN issued a directive to commercial banks, microfinance banks, mobile money operators and other licensed participants in Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, mandating full migration to the ISO 20022 payment messaging standard by October 31, 2025, BusinessDay reports.

The extension highlights the operational complexities facing banks and fintech firms as Nigeria accelerates efforts to modernise payment infrastructure, improve transaction traceability and align its financial system with global messaging standards under ISO 20022.

PoS terminals can now operate within a 70-metre approved radius. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Financial institutions must comply

Ahead of the new deadline, CBN has instructed all financial institutions to comply with this directive no later than July 31, 2026, by submitting evidence of their operations to the Payments System Supervision Department.

The apex bank also made geo-tagging mandatory for all payment terminals to improve data accuracy, strengthen transaction traceability and enhance transparency across the financial system, DailyTrust reports.

The directive aligns with global SWIFT standards and supports Nigeria’s drive toward a more secure and standardised payments infrastructure.

POS operators announce plan to suspend services

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Association of Point of Sale Service Providers (POS) has stated that its activities may be shut down throughout the nation should the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) fail to immediately intervene in the alleged exclusivity practice by two companies.

The Association stated that it had submitted an official complaint on its website and to regulators concerning the "unlawful, constant decisions" from the two companies, which, the group says, were violating regulatory laws in their operation.

Source: Legit.ng