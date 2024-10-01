Some top Nigerian celebrities have been hailed by many as activists owing to their involvement in helping people get justice

Many times, these stars do not publicly identify themselves as activists but their actions make the title stick to them

To mark Nigeria’s 64th year of independence, Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebs who have used their platforms to fight for others

The Nigerian entertainment industry is home to a number of people who rose to fame for their talent or the publicity surrounding them in the media. Sometimes, these celebrities become known for more than just their craft.

Over the years, some celebrities have become known for fighting for the downtrodden with their voice, influence and social media platforms. However, this doesn’t always turn out well for them.

Some of these celebrity activists have lost friends and gathered more critics because of their firm stance on controversial issues. Today, Legit.ng will examine some Nigerian celebrities who have become known for fighting for justice with their platforms.

1. Iyabo Ojo:

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian celebrity who has taken it upon herself to be vocal about issues of injustice. The movie star uses her platform to fight for helpless people who might be against more influential people, not minding who will be offended by her moves. The movie star’s involvement in her Nollywood colleague, Baba Ijesha’s case, whereby he allegedly assaulted a minor, as well as her political stance during the 2023 presidential election and her involvement in the Justice for Mohbad case, has earned her both fans and haters.

2. Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana:

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana is one celebrity whom many youths look up to for his involvement in matters affecting the citizens. These issues often do not directly have anything to do with him, but he goes all out to defend the defenceless and even calls out corrupt leaders in his music. During the 2020 End Sars protest, Falz was also very active on social media and on the field. The rapper had an unblemished record for the longest time until online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, allegedly defamed him by suggesting that he was involved in helping crossdresser Bobrisky not serve his time in jail and also collected money to secure a presidential pardon. Falz has since debunked the claims and also taken legal action against VDM over his failure to apologise and clear his name.

3. Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni:

Another Nigerian celebrity who has earned activist status is Nollywood actor and skit maker Mr Macaroni. The movie star has incessantly used his platform to speak for Nigerian youths and call out the government's corrupt practices. During the 2020 End Sars protest, Macaroni was very active on the field and even got arrested and bundled in a truck like a criminal for daring to march on the streets for justice.

4. Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch:

This Nigerian rapper’s fame grew after she joined the October 20, 2020, End Sars protest and live streamed the “massacre” which allegedly took place at the Lekki toll bridge. However, this action caused DJ Switch safety and she was forced into exile. Since then, the young rapper has been very vocal on social media about justice for the Nigerian youths and those who lost their lives at the bridge.

5. Tonto Dikeh:

Despite the controversies surrounding her, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is known for going all out to use her platform to fight for helpless people. She participated in the 2020 End Sars protest, got involved in the Justice for Mohbad movement and other causes that were close to the hearts of Nigerian youths. However, Tonto lost the respect of some of her fans after she declared her support for Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on social media and even went ahead to list his achievements since he attained the position.

6. Seun Kuti:

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is known for being very vocal on social media about the ills in the country. He has used his platform to inform many youths about the ways he feels Nigeria can be great among other things. His fearlessness while sharing his stance on some issues has earned him many fans and haters alike. However, the music star was surrounded by controversy after he allegedly attacked a policeman in Lagos. The altercation led to him being jailed for some time.

7. Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan:

VeryDarkMan is one Nigerian celebrity who rose to fame unconventionally. He gained the attention of Nigerians after he single handedly took it upon himself to fight against fake and harmful skincare products in circulation. From this point, VDM became a household name and he has since helped youths of the country in different ways including retrieving their money from bad business deals, calling out pastors and their fake miracles, building a borehole in poor communities and more. However, VDM’s time in the limelight has also come with a lot of controversy. The online critic has been accused of being selective with his activism and also liking to make situations about him by inserting himself in some issues and changing the focus of the matter. Despite all of the negativity surrounding VDM, there’s no doubt that his impact has been felt by Nigerians.

These are some of the top Nigerian celebrities who have stood out for using their platforms to fight for the helpless. As Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence, it is hoped that things would only get better.

