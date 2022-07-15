Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now reacted after fellow actor, Baba Ijesha, was sentenced to 16 years in prison

The embattled actor was sentenced after the court found him guilty of molesting comedian Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter

Taking to social media, Iyabo Ojo who was active during the fight for justice, dedicated the win to people who are victims of abuse

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now broken her silence after fellow actor, Baba Ijesha’s 16 years prison sentence.

Recall that Baba Ijesha, with real name Omiyinka James, had been found guilty of molesting comedian Princess’ foster daughter.

Iyabo Ojo was one of those whose voice was very loud during the fight for justice and she has now taken to social media to speak on Baba Ijesha’s guilty verdict.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Baba Ijesha's jail sentence. Photos: @iyabojofespris, @babaijesha

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two dedicated the win to boys and girls who have been assaulted.

She advised them never to be afraid to speak up and added that the win is for them. She wrote:

“To all the girl child & boy child being abused never be AFRAID to Speak up and speak out ..... This Victory is for you.”

Internet users speak on Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to Baba Ijesha’s jail sentence

Freebies_fabrics:

“Honestly her energy then turned me to a big fan.”

Teenah_01:

“I love and respect this woman. She fought, stood by her/the truth and won this, won it for us all❤️ E sweet me gan‍♂️.”

Kiitanbukola:

“If only people know why I love this woman IYABO OJO , if she likes u and she see you getting hurt she will stand for you and if she knows you are the one that messed up she will scold you. Blunt woman ..”

Oh.beejay:

“Jide kosoko in the mud.”

Queeneth_hillz:

“Main reason why I became her fan too.”

Phadaykemi:

“Me I can't love her less.ama big fan of hers ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Rtwbyqueentee:

“The way I was dancing when I saw the news justice prevail always stand by the truth.”

Stargirlreal:

“God bless her Indeed her fight was not in vain.”

nhels4real:

“She’s the only celeb that I know dey talk true with her full chest.”

Princess sings and dances in reaction to Baba Ijesha's sentence

Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess, recently had cause to celebrate after Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The actor was convicted by a Lagos court in a judgement delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

Princess took to her official Instagram account to post a video of herself singing a praise song to God as she danced for joy.

