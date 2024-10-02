In a bold move to uphold moral standards, the Kano State Hisbah Board has taken significant steps to address various social issues

The board's latest actions include a comprehensive ban on sports betting and stringent measures to curb other forms of immorality

These initiatives reflect the Hisbah's commitment to restoring discipline and order within the state

In a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board has announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commander-General of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

Dr. Aminuddeen revealed that the Hisbah has re-launched its ‘operation flush out immorality,’ with operatives set to clamp down on individuals and groups violating the state’s social norms. Hisbah says it will arrest any landlord who rents out an apartment to unknown persons, given the increasing cases of residential houses being used as lodges and motels in the city.

Sports betting ban and curfew for women

The board has also introduced new regulations concerning courtship, saying that henceforth, no prospective couples will be allowed to sit in tinted vehicles during courtship, particularly at night. Additionally, the Hisbah will enforce laws against street begging, with a specific focus on female beggars who remain outdoors late into the night.

Expressing concern over the rising rate of prostitution among young girls, Dr. Aminuddeen warned that any woman seen in a tricycle after 10 PM would be apprehended. He emphasized that violations of these rules would attract severe penalties.

Dr. Aminuddeen called on parents to be vigilant regarding their children’s behavior, particularly the females, to prevent any misconduct that could lead to breaking the state’s regulations. “We urge parents to monitor their children closely and ensure they do not engage in activities that violate the rules,” he concluded.

Hisbah issues crucial warning to non-muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State Hisbah Board has urged non-Muslim residents who are not fasting during this period to refrain from openly eating or engaging in activities that may disrespect the Islamic faith or tempt those who are fasting.

Abba Sai’Idu, the Director-General of the Board, mentioned that the enforcement team is conducting more frequent patrols in the city to apprehend any Muslims participating in activities contrary to Islamic customs during the Holy month.

