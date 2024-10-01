Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo joined the long list of celebrities to the most out of the nation's celebration

History has it that 64 years ago, Nigeria, the giant of Africa, gained her independence on October 1st

While many in the country are aggrieved by the economic crunch and hike in prices, the movie star offered pierced of insightful advice to her fans and followers

Nigerian Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo joined the list of Industry personnel to wish the country and its citizens a happy Independence Day as Nigeria clocks 64 years.

In a heartfelt post, the movie star reflected on both personal achievements and the nation's state.

She expressed gratitude for the support received during a recent production and also acknowledged the severe challenges Nigeria faces, such as hardship, poor governance, and harsh economic conditions.

Despite these issues, Iyabo Ojo emphasized the importance of personal responsibility in rebuilding the country, arguing that change begins with each individual rather than relying solely on the government.

She urged Nigerians to focus on positive actions within their homes and communities.

Iyabo stressed the importance of setting a good example for future generations and fostering a culture of responsibility.

Her words in part:

"Let's teach our children the right values. Lead by example. Be our brother's keeper. Foster a sense of community. Promote integrity and honesty.

"By doing right in our homes, communities, and society, we can create a better nation. Let's shun corruption, self-entitlement, and negativity. Let's raise responsible citizens and work towards a brighter future. Nigeria is our home; no other land can replace it. Let's embrace, celebrate, and improve it together."

Iaybo Ojo stirs reactions online

Iyabo's message touched a couple of individuals who, in return, applauded her in the comment section for her speech.

queensammytay:

"Mama you need to rest oo body no be wood,and please sincerely I don't want you to involve yourself in any Nigeria.and it's citizens issues.

"Some of us get hurt if you are been trolling and saying all sort of bad things about you and your love ones.Please just focused on your work and businesses and enjoy your hard earn money."

ammy_momma:

"The best speech I have read/seen today."

graceglows89:

"Ma,I have interest in acting and I have messaged your production ma, please I would love to part of you."

adele0004:

"Iyabo Ojo Oyatooo jooor ....Great message to us all , it's start from each of us."

hassanzyno001:

"Good and lovely speech 🗨 from you big sis, God will always be with us all and I realised how positive you fighting for the masses. You're strong 💪 woman 👩 and the voice of the people.. You're blessed amy big sis."

rolling_hqtr_:

"Happy new month and Happy Independence Day Mama."

funny_spirit01:

"If u have never use your hand text anybody today say happy independent day please show your self here I show as number one."

