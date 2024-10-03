Victor Osimhen's failed move to Chelsea during the summer has gained attention again, while fans of Davido and Wizkid trade words

Davido had taken to social media to announce his new partnership with Puma, sparking reactions from Wizkid's camp

Star Boy also replied to one of the critics, saying the budget Puma made available to Africa was not for him

Fans cite Victor Osimhen's failed Chelsea move as an example after Wizkid continues to swipe at Davido, who is in partnership with the designer brand Puma.

The German multinational corporation designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories.

According to the brand, African music sensation Davido is known for his creativity, hard work, and unique style, which has made him increasingly popular.

Fans cite Victor Osimhen's failed Chelsea move after Wizkid's swipe on Davido. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, October 1, Davido took to his social media to say that he had touched down in New York City and was particularly excited about the unveiling.

Wizkid vs Davido fans

Fans, on the other hand, took to social media to take a jibe at Wizkid, who, in turn, responded with a series of messages.

Tribune reports that Star Boy admitted that Puma is a big brand, but he could not work with them because of their budget for Africa, taking a shade at Davido. Wizkid wrote on X:

"No! Puma is Big brand! But the budget they had for Africa wasn’t for me! Was cool for your client tho!"

However, some fans have critically analysed the situation and cited Victor Osimhen's failed move to English Premier League club Chelsea during the summer.

Recall that it took some time before the striker and the English club reached a compromise on salary and other terms, which ultimately prevented them from completing the deal before the transfer window closed.

@FaruqBashar argued:

"No global brand worth billions of $ will stop paying you cos they can no longer afford you, unless they are not getting value that match the pay you’re asking for.

"Puma is too big of a brand to be guiding and going for “cheaper” alternatives."

@Longrunfont replied:

"Every brand get budget my bro. You can’t exceed your budget because he’s wizkid.

"Chelsea worth billions of dollars but not willing to pay osimhen more than 130k because that’s their budget for a striker and now they have Jackson taking 70k and scoring goals. You dig?"

@FaruqBashar responded:

"Chelsea is refusing to pay Osimhen more than 130k cos they are not 100% certain if they’ll get the value of the pay he’s asking.

"If Haaland was an option and he ask for £350k, they’ll pay £350k. Budget can be adjusted where value is certain"

Chelsea fans anticipate Osimhen's arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fans of English Premier League club Chelsea have been provided with an update on when they should expect developments on Victor Osimhen's transfer.

The Nigerian international was close to joining the Stamford Bridge club in the summer before eventually going on loan to Galatasaray.

Chelsea officials arrived in Naples on the transfer deadline day but left in the final hours after negotiations with Napoli collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng