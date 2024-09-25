Singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has responded to the accusation that he was involved in the aversion of crossdresser Bobrisky's prison stay

In an audio shared by Verydarkman, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, were alleged to have collected money to help Bobrisky get a better place in the correctional centre

Falz has now filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman, stating his role in the matter and gave the media personality 24 hours to retract his statement

Singer and activist, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has reacted to the claim that he helped crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, to stay in a comfortable room in the correctional centre.

The singer filed a lawsuit asking media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) to retract his statement or he would pay for the damages to his character.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on April 3, 2024, after he was accused of naira abuse by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). However, he regained his freedom on August 5, 2024.

In an audio shared by Verydarkman, he claimed that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), helped Bobrisky to avert his stay in the correctional centre.

Falz's lawsuit disclosed his involvement in the case and noted that Bobrisky only reached out to him for assistance to influence his stay in the VIP session of the correctional centre. All he did was advise him on what to do.

See Falz's lawsuit in the slides below:

Peeps react to Falz's lawsuit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Falz's lawsuit below:

@emmydamofem:

"You no file law suit against the person behind the audio played by Boby to risky, na person wey replay audio una dey file against. VDM might be right about you after all."

@omoakin:

"No time, that was FAST asf! No dey mess with person wey come from strong Lawyer family! Dem dey show workings no be Cho Cho cho!"

@sammy_2a_:

"Baba sit down one place. Mr morale indeed. No one is saying your dad shouldn't represent but why is Bob calling you? Why you? And since you knew he wasn't in jail.What did you do as a patriotic citizen?? Abi una get lawyer-client privilege? Hmm."

@blesynn_:

"What then did you serve Bob, because he was the one who first mentioned you and your Dad in his conversation."

@loyal_bun:

"But why did Bobrisky deny that the chat was false and fabricated? Una don dey confess small small."

@ifound_ego:

"I’m sure you didn’t just meet Bob on this Obasanjos internet! Do you not know he has a history of ly!ng? The words of Someone that eats and breathes l!es should be looked into before escalation."

@joeblaqueonline:

"My guy this one be like misuse of power, what was stated was he will be disappointed if (IF) Falz is involved, and if VDM receive petition I believe Speed Darlington suppose still receive too naw."

Falz gets questioned by Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, have been trending online over their alleged involvement in Borisky's mess.

VDM, in a viral video, claimed Falz and his dad had reached out to Bobrisky, urging him to pay N10 million to clear his name.

The disturbing allegations have seen some Nigerian netizens flooded Falz's page to ask questions.

