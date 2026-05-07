A video of Bishop David Abioye speaking about his relationship with Bishop Oyedepo has surfaced online

The cleric retired from Living Faith Church, a ministry he served for decades, before setting up his own ministry

What he said in the video has sparked reactions and drawn praise from people who admire both clerics

Bishop David Abioye, the lead pastor of Conqueror Global Assembly, has opened up about his relationship with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

Abioye spent many decades with Winners Chapel before his retirement, which later led to the establishment of his own ministry.

Reactions as Bishop David Abioye opens up about relationship with Bishop Oyedepo. Photo credit@bishopoyedepo/@bishopdoabioye

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, he spoke extensively about his relationship with Oyedepo and how they first met many years ago.

According to him, he met Oyedepo before he was called into the ministry, but after his calling, he had to set aside their earlier relationship and honour the grace of God upon his life.

He added that Oyedepo related to him as a brother before his ministry call, but that changed after he received his calling.

Bishop Abioye shares more about Oyedepo

He further noted that he does not see himself as equal to Oyedepo and expressed gratitude to God for that understanding.

Fans applaud Bishop David Abioye over relationship with Bishop Oyedepo. Photo credit@bishopdoabioye

Source: Instagram

In the recording, which did not specify whether the interview was granted before or after Abioye started his own ministry, he said he has always served those ahead of him with joy without attempting to take their place.

The cleric also stated that people must understand their limits, weight, and boundaries, adding that pioneering a ministry is a divine calling.

Bishop Abioye also said during the interview, conducted by Pastor Yemi Davids, that ministers should not remain at the same level as their leaders.

Reactions to Bishop Abioye’s video

Reacting, many fans praised the cleric for his statements, while others debated the timing of the interview, questioning whether it was recorded before or after the launch of his ministry.

A social media user also referenced the “48 Laws of Power,” noting that one of its principles states that a person must not outshine their master.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Bishop Abioye's interview

Here are comments below:

@olasumboakinkunmi reacted:

"Bishop Abioye is blessed with the Spirit of divine wisdom. Total obedience to God's divine direction."

@ trent.asher27 reacted:

"Bishop David Abioye is a photocopy of Bishop David Oyedepo, man, both of them are twins to me in ministry, and God has used his Servant BOD to uplift BDA, and I'm celebrating God's faithfulness in their lives."

@offtherayder stated:

"This man walked so closely with Bishop that subconsciously, he sounds like him. Greatness can only birth greatness."

@phranqd_vine said:

"Kai, People without wisdom will still not get this. Father, save this generation."

@cyude wrote:

"The first rule of the book 48 Laws of Power states thus: Do not outshine the master.

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

What the younger cleric did to Oyedepo generated a series of reactions among the fans who interpreted what took place at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng