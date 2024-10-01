Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared her feelings about Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration on October 1

The movie star sent a stern warning to her fans and followers on social media about sending her an Independence Day message

Etiko’s post got netizens talking, and a number of them agreed with her while a few others had differing opinions

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko posted a message on social media on October 1, the day Nigeria celebrates 64 years of Independence.

On October 1, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to send a memo to her fans as Nigeria reached another milestone.

Etiko, who has been vocal about the country's situation, warned netizens not to send her Happy Independence Day messages.

In her words:

“Please no matter what you do in life, please don’t send me happy independence tomorrow.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko’s post

In no time, Destiny Etiko’s post went viral on social media and it drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them agreed with her while others had different opinions. Read some of their comments below:

Krizbyno20:

“If you don escape from one chance before, you go understand the filling. 😢”

Shawnmarkz:

“Me tooo ohh… make we all respect ourselves.”

luvablesam:

“let's be guided. Don't send to me too.”

ifedioraamara:

“Even me too, no send am for me.”

Rubydennis2090:

“Nigeria just dey anyhow now. ☹️😞”

Naijabossladyhairintl:

“Don’t send me happy independence too >>>>>>But I must wish you and you must acknowledge it !!!!”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“Because what’s “happy”about this country wey Tpain don scatter? 🙂”

ngozi_gemini:

“Do country no good una wey be celebrity no go join hand for something.”

_yungboss1:

“Independent woman don finally tire 😂😂😂.”

Mamatotesz:

“Oh puhleeeseee!!! Nigeria is great!! Will be great!!!”

callmedamy:

“Wetin concern Nigeria with happiness…that happy before the independence is not needed 😂😂.”

Lindalin.a:

“You can't tell me what to do!! Happy independence.”

Obe_olayinka:

“No advantage of being an independent country self make dem join this country with UK Abeg.”

chinny_005:

“Walahi, there’s absolutely nothing to celebrate about Nigeria.”

Ukachukwu.90:

“A country she made her money from,she dey ,dey yarn rubbish.”

Tosinjayofabuja:

“The country made you actually 😢.”

kingbmsofficial:

“Y’all stop ship with this repeated childishness. Nigeria is a great country that has birthed so much great personalities across the globe.”

Independence Day: Tinubu’s govt declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, October 1, as a public holiday across the 36 states of the federation, including the federal capital territory.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the public holiday is for the commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Tunji-Ojo urged the people to continue to be steadfast in nation-building as he wishes Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary.

