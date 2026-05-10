Olakunle Churchill has sparked reconciliation rumours with his wife, Rosy Meurer, as he celebrated her on Mother's Day

The businessman penned a heartwarming message to the Nollywood actress as he gushed about her being an amazing mother

Olakunle Churchill's message comes weeks after he and Rosy Meurer unfollowed one another on Instagram, fueling speculations of a crisis in their marriage

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has stirred reactions after he celebrated his wife and actress Rosy Meurer on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, Churchill took to his official Instagram page to share clips of his wife, wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.

Olakunle Churchill sparks reactions with his Mother's Day message to only Rosy Meurer. Credit: olakunlechurchill/rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

He appreciated her for being an amazing mother and an incredible woman. He expressed gratitude for her love and strength.

“Feliz Día de las Madres, Thank you for being an amazing mother and an incredible woman. I’m grateful for your love and strength. Happy Mexican Mother’s Day in Mexico," he wrote.

He, however, appeared to shun his former wife, Tonto Dikeh, as his Mother's Day message was only focused on Rosy Meurer.

Recall that in April 2026, Churchill and Meurer unfollowed each other on Instagram. The businessman further fueled rumours of a crisis in their marriage after he shared a cryptic post about prioritising his kids above anyone.

Reactions trail Olakunle Churchill's Mother's Day message to wife Rosy Meurer. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Meurer also shared a video reintroducing herself without her wedding ring or her husband’s name.

Olakunle Churchill's Mother's Day message to Rosy Meurer is below:

Reactions as Churchill celebrates Rosy Meurer

The businessman's unexpected message sparked reactions, with many describing him as confused. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

imma_culataefe commented:

"Una don settle???? Try and be giving us update Address us the way you Address us befor so we the online family will know what's going on

esther_unusual said:

"Playing and Toyin with women’s emotion especially the ones that love you is like accepting a chess game with the gods —- when it’s set , you will be sacrificed- A real man does not play with his woman."

ijeleugo7 commented:

"Oga, you are Mumuuuuuu, man. A very confused one at that. Na woman go pkai you Las Las. Since you feel it is okay to play ball with them. Now we all see you are the one with problems in all your relationships."

molajaygarriijebuempire said:

"Make this man stay for one side biko, on a straight line Mr Churchill."

prettydammy05 commented:

"No be this man con tell us say if rosy no dey another woman go fill the position."

toluwatee commented

"Churchill na confuse man, the man no no wetin hin want wey tonto wishes we dey wait."

oyebamiji_yaqub said:

"And some people think nah rosy be the reason his relationship end with tonto.. This man no really love those ladies genuinely.. His kind no dey live with woman till old age.."

rukkie_05 commented:

"He use Rosy pepper Tonto, now we no know wetin he dey do. Confused man."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng