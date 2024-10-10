Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman gained the admiration of many following his recent benevolence online

The TokTik sensation called out four of his fans on the internet and promised to support them with N250k to learn new handwork

VDM, in his recent video, shared his intentions to support more after he had confirmed their proposals

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has given N250k to four fans and followers for self-development.

Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

Verydarkman gave four Nigerians onlineN250k. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms. After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

He expressed concern towards seeing vibrant youths begging on the streets for alms.

Watch his video below:

See how netizens reacted to VDM’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee:

"God bless you for showing people WHERE THE MONEY Dey, in a time when money no dey ! Na man you be , piiss for their piston, spoil their Gen, 3TOTO for you."

jayprogroup:

"Well done young man, the association of Agura Bodybuilders are proud of you."

corneticus:

"Where is the FEMINIST that always says rubbish? Humanity is key and I can't love the Ratel less. E no possible."

zevigins:

"I like to bless hardworking individuals with proof not lazy though."

buttymama16:

"@theverydarkman pls brotherly, even if my own no reach 200k, because of other people in need too, pls let me us it to start up fast food in my area pls God bless u richly... I appreciate ur efforts always."

mubby.123:

"Which of your favs can do this. See how 1m can change 4 people's life. Your favs spend 1m on alcohol there by making the likes of Obi Cubana richer. Y'll gon learn.."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng