The NBS has released new data showing changes in the price of rice and beans across Nigeria

South South and South West recorded the highest prices for rice and beans, while North East recorded the lowest prices

The cost of food continues to be a huge burden on the pockets of many Nigerian households

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail prices of key food items, especially beans and rice across Nigeria, continue to increase.

According to the data released recently, the South South and South West consistently recorded the highest prices for rice and beans, while the North East and North West remained the cheapest markets across most food items.

Rice and beans prices show strong regional disparities across Nigeria Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The NBS explained that the data was collected from traders across selected markets in the 774 local government areas in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Local Rice (Broken) – 50kg

For Local Rice (Broken), the South South recorded the highest price at N145,927, followed by the South West at N129,322, while the North East posted the lowest at N83,385.

North Central: N114,267.00

North East: N83,385.00

North West: N86,457.50

South East: N98,350.50

South South: N145,927.50

South West: N129,322.00

Rice Local (Short-Grained) – 50kg

For Local Short-Grained Rice, the North Central recorded the highest price at N101,350, while the North East remained the cheapest at N82,776.

North Central: N101,350.00

North East: N82,776.00

North West: N90,806.00

South East: N98,393.50

South South: N91,776.00

South West: N97,816.00

Rice Long-Grained (Imported) – 50kg

For Imported Long-Grained Rice, the North Central recorded the highest price at N125,738, while the North East remained the cheapest at N101,718.

North Central: N125,738.00

North East: N101,717.50

North West: N103,756.00

South East: N110,612.50

South South: N113,196.50

South West: N110,846.50

Beans Brown – 50kg

For Beans Brown, the South West recorded one of the highest prices at N88,529, closely followed by the South South at N88,125, while the North West posted the lowest at N42,556.

North Central: N61,488.00

North East: N43,439.50

North West: N42,555.50

South East: N80,793.50

South South: N88,124.50

South West: N88,528.50

Food inflation pressure remains uneven across Nigeria’s regions Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Beans White – 50kg

For Beans White, the South South recorded the highest price at N86,654, while the North West remained the cheapest at N40,723.

North Central: N60,741.00

North East: N41,307.50

North West: N40,723.00

South East: N79,908.00

South South: N86,654.00

South West: N80,702.50

List of specific foods and drinks Nigerians are not allowed to import in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs Service has shared a list of food items that are not allowed to be imported into Nigeria in 2026.

These prohibited items will be seized when discovered at airports, land borders, and ports by Customs officers.

The food items cover animal products, processed foods, beverages, and packaged goods.

Source: Legit.ng