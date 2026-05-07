A Nigerian man has shared his experience with two individuals who kept their roles at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) a secret from him for years

The man, identified as Tosin Olugbenga, mentioned that the individuals initially claimed they worked with a commercial bank for security reasons

Social media users reacted to the viral post by discussing the high level of secrecy often associated with the identities of those employed at the apex bank

A Nigerian man has posted an account of his past encounter with two individuals who were secretly employees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Despite interacting with them daily for a long period, their true workplace remained hidden due to what he described as safety concerns.

A Nigerian man sharing his encounter with two CBN staff. Photo credit: TosinOlugbenga /X

Source: Twitter

Man recounts encounter with CBN staff

Sharing the story on X, Tosin Olugbenga explained that in 2019, he regularly transported two people from Arepo to Lagos Island every morning. Throughout that period, both passengers maintained that they were staff of First Bank.

It was only after he stopped the transport arrangement that the truth surfaced. Tosin said:

"In 2019, I do carry two people from Arepo to the island every morning. They both told me they work at First Bank. It was after I stopped working in my own company and I no longer carry them that one of them later told me they work at CBN".

Tosin further noted that the decision to hide their true employment was intentional. In his words:

"For their own safety, many who work at CBN don’t disclose to even their family members".

Reactions as man narrates CBN staff encounter

His story has sparked an online conversation about the bank's workforce's anonymity. Some of the comments are below.

@RasheedTorriera said:

"Even FIRS, NNPC and other top government agencies/departments, tell their staff not to disclose where they work. Even their shirts and any item that would show where they work, they don't use it."

@craychoice1 said:

"I know people, but you see this CBN work, hmm omo."

@I_am_olasamola said:

"Nigerian sha.

Work wea go dey your linkedin profile abroad. 😂"

See the X post below:

Lady visits CBN headquarters for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared a video online while visiting the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Source: Legit.ng