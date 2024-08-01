Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has waded into the trending topic about the End Bad Governance protest in the country

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share statistics showing how the present government had improved the country

Tonto went on to advise fans who wanted to unfollow her over politics to go ahead, and it triggered reactions

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is the latest celebrity to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Tonto accompanied the photo with a caption explaining that statistics do not lie and adding that everyone was working to make the country a better one.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths. In her words:

“Statistics don’t lie: everyone is working to get this country to where we want it to be. One thing about Nigerians is that if they don’t like you, nothing you do will ever be good enough for them. Let’s not deny this glaring truth. Stay safe and make wise decisions always.”

Tonto tells critics to unfollow her

In a subsequent post, the Nollywood actress sent a message to fans who had turned critics over politics. She advised them to unfollow her if they wished.

According to her, she would not stop showing her support to make Nigeria great and she doesn’t care about people’s opinions. See her post below:

Netizens react to Tonto’s post

Tonto Dikeh’s post went viral on social media, and it drew a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. The majority of them expressed their disappointment with the actress. Read what some of them had to say below:

oblio_zy_henry_:

“Enter inside house as you no get talk for mouth.”

xencybabe:

“What's all this na? Can U just hand over this phone to your manager. Without followers... You are nothing, without FANS even government will not recognize abeg. That you have enough food in your house just like I do doesn't mean you should deny the fact that people are suffering. I do not hate PBAT but I hate the fact that he is using ya'all to tactical make it look like Nigeria is better in his hands. Stop it my dear.”

Caylasdelight:

“Bellebrity😂.”

Mcpsalm:

“Unfollowed...whats ur contribution to the development of the country.”

shuga_crush01:

“I love you too. But supporting a government that uses thugs to get what they want?... Shame.”

Adamazi.gechy.onuoha:

“Posterity shall never be kind to anyone who applaud wickedness.”

semiuolalekansikiru:

“It's not politics madam. It's about having conscience and don't allow your inclusion in the system be reason you immediately starts been defensive. I am not surprised with your recent defensive post since you joined politics and most recently the government. I realized you won't be different from a normal average Nigerian politician. Its your choice to whatever you post, however I hope in the long you don't go back making retraction on your comments. Best wishes.”

hi_llaryeroo:

“Then shame on you!!”

dazzlingmom_cuties:

“Are you okay with the minimum wage ma? Considering the high rise in prices of goods and services ??????🙄”

Nnamani.stephanie:

“The hell you are turning away from the truth, just because of peanuts that will be given to you.”

benh_adams:

“Wen dem don dey find govt positions like this, na so dem go dey talk against reality.😢”

Ehisdrizzy:

“That your Bentley car you get for Abuja, can 70k fill the tank? Just asking respectfully.”

Lege Miamii leaves Nigeria ahead of protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, has travelled out of Nigeria a day before the planned End Bad Governance protest.

The movie star, who had expressed his displeasure about the protest on social media, shared a video of himself at the airport.

In the short clip posted on his Instagram page, the Singles Hook-Up star was seen with a backpack and luggage as he used the airport escalator.

